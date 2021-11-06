Spanish police detain 12 passengers, search for 12 more who fled the plane in an emergency landing

Mallorca police arrested 12 passengers and were searching for 12 more on Saturday who fled a plane during an emergency landing in an “unprecedented” incident possibly related to illegal immigration, authorities said.

The unauthorized exodus followed a passenger who apparently fell ill on a flight from Morocco to Turkey, and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Palma de Mallorca, one of the busiest airports in Spain.

“Twelve people have been arrested and 12 more have not yet been found,” Aina Calvo, representative of the Spanish government in the Balearic Islands, said at a press conference.

“This type of event had never before taken place in any airport in Spain.”

Police previously said that a passenger “apparently suffered a diabetic coma and was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a companion,” but was found to be well on arrival and was discharged.

“He was arrested on suspicion of encouraging illegal immigration and violating Spanish immigration law,” said a police statement, noting that his partner had fled.

During the evacuation, another 21 passengers exited the plane around 7:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday night and ran onto the runway, Calvo said, prompting a massive police search that forced the airport to close until the midnight.

Another person was arrested for “insults and assault” inside the plane, bringing the total number involved in the incident to 24, most of them Moroccans except for one “who we believe is Palestinian,” he said, adding that the incident was “without precedents “.

Pre-planned or on a whim?

Investigators were examining “whether what happened at the airport was an orchestrated, planned event or an isolated incident,” he said.

“At this stage we do not have any information that allows us to confirm that this was an orchestrated operation … or part of a predetermined plan. But the investigation is still open.”

Calvo said the plane had been on the runway “for quite some time” before the other passengers decided to disembark.

“At this point, we cannot clearly say why these 21 people decided to run onto the track.”

Those fleeing the plane would be prosecuted for breach of air safety regulations and irregular entry into Spain, and would be deported to their home country, Calvo said.

None of them had applied for political asylum, he added.

After the investigation, emergency medical protocols would be reviewed to see if anything needed to change in light of the incident, he added.

According to aircraft tracker FlightRadar24, the plane was an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320 flying between Casablanca and Istanbul.

During the incident, 13 planes bound for Palma were diverted to other airports and 16 outbound flights suffered significant delays, AENA said.

(AFP)