Spherical of the European League and Convention: Lyon and Barcelona on the brink, Marseille win at dwelling

Thursday noticed the primary leg of the quarter-finals for each the European League and the Convention, as Lyon drew in London and Marseille received 2-1 at dwelling.

A second-half equalizer Ferran Torres rescued Barcelona on Thursday because the Spanish giants drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt within the Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Torres’ objective makes him the favourite within the return match at Camp Nou subsequent Thursday.

“We put in an amazing efficiency and did not allow them to in an excessive amount of for the entire 90 minutes,” stated Frankfurt’s high scorer Nauf. “It is a bit of annoying as a result of we did not cling to the win, however the whole lot is feasible for the second leg.”

A crowd of 48,000 spectators at dwelling created a extremely charged environment, inspiring Frankfurt to make 18 photographs on course, versus Barcelona’s seven.

Barcelona equalized when substitutes Osman Dembele and De Jong met earlier than the latter attacked Torres and hit the web.

Frankfurt was lowered to 10 males within the final 12 minutes when Tota secured a second reserving after a foul on Pedri.

“It was tough to regulate the sport, they defended effectively and did not give us a lot area,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted.

“We had been higher within the second half, they attacked us on the counter they usually had their probability. We could have our followers behind us for the comeback and hopefully it’s going to put us within the semi-finals.”

In one other match, Jarrod Bowen scored a objective in West Ham’s 1-1 draw at dwelling with Lyon after Aaron Cresswell was despatched off earlier than the top of the primary half for a foul on Moussa Dembele.

West Ham, taking part in in a European quarter-final for the primary time in 41 years, took the lead within the 52nd minute when Bowen bumped right into a foul from Jerome Boateng.

Tanguy Ndombele, on mortgage from Tottenham, equalized for Lyon after 14 minutes.

“I believed the pink card was low-cost, if I am actually sincere,” Bowen advised BT Sport.

In Portugal, Abel Ruiz scored an excellent objective within the fortieth minute to beat Braga Rangers 1-0.

Davide Zappacosta scored an personal objective simply earlier than the hour mark, permitting RB Leipzig to attract 1-1 at dwelling to Atalanta.

Convention League: Bodø/Glimt beat AS Roma Within the Europa League quarter-final, Norwegians Bodo/Glimt scored a late 2-1 win over Roma on Thursday, whereas Leicester drew 0-0 with PSV Eindhoven.

Bodo/Glimt, who inflicted a shocking 6-1 defeat to AS Roma below Jose Mourinho within the group stage, got here from behind to defeat the Italian giants as soon as once more.

Leicester had been the higher staff for lengthy intervals in opposition to PSV Eindhoven, however they are going to now face a troublesome take a look at subsequent week within the second leg within the Netherlands, after the 2 groups tied 0-0.

The Foxes hope to achieve the semi-finals of a European competitors for the primary time of their historical past, having additionally reached the quarter-finals of the 2016-2017 UEFA Champions League.

“There weren’t many probabilities within the match,” Rodgers advised BT Sport. “Possibly a bit of extra high quality within the final third would make it a bit of simpler for us. We simply lacked that a lot high quality there.”

Feyenoord and Slavia Prague performed an exhilarating 3-3 attract Rotterdam, with Brahim Traore scoring the equalizer within the ninety fifth minute for the Czechs.

Tear gasoline in Marseille Dimitri Payet starred in Marseille however the Ligue 1 aspect needed to win 2-1 over the Greeks PAOK on the Stade Velodrome.

And winger Gerson arrange OM to place OM forward within the thirteenth minute.

However it will have been higher to come back within the first half, as Payet met Cengiz Beneath’s good hemisphere nook from 25 yards, sending the ball into the highest nook.

Moroccan Omar El Kaddouri pulled one again for PAOK early within the second half to tie the stability earlier than the return leg, whereas Gerson was despatched off in stoppage time.

“We needed to win tonight,” Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi advised uefa.com.

“It is a sixth win in a row, we’re on a great run. We may have received extra however we’ll go there with confidence.”

The match was marred by some ugly clashes between followers exterior the stadium earlier than kick-off as issues continued inside the bottom.

Riot police fired tear gasoline at Greek followers.

“Within the second leg, I hope Marseille will probably be welcomed as we’ve been right here,” PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu advised a information convention.

“I’m very upset with what I noticed right now, it’s a very dangerous image of Marseille. There’s a variety of violence on the planet right now, there is no such thing as a must follow it in soccer.”

(France 24 with AFP)