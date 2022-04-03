Sri Lankan government ministers resign amid protests, social media ban

Sri Lanka’s entire cabinet except for the president and his brother, the prime minister, resigned from their posts Sunday, as the ruling political clan seeks to resolve a mounting economic crisis, with a social media blackout failing to stem another day of anti-government demonstrations.

The South Asian island nation is facing severe shortages of food, fuel and other necessities – along with record inflation and crippling blackouts – in its worst downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters that all the 26 ministers in the cabinet except President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting.

The move clears the way for the president to appoint a new government on Monday – and some of those who step down may be reappointed.

This came with the imposition of a state of emergency in the country after a crowd attempted to storm the president’s house in the capital, Colombo, and a nationwide curfew was in effect until Monday morning.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s main opposition coalition, Samajji Jana Balawijaya, denounced a social media blackout aimed at quelling intense public demonstrations, and said it was time for the government to resign.

“President Rajapaksa is better aware that the tide has already turned against his authoritarian rule,” MP Harsha de Silva told AFP.

Armed forces moved with automatic rifles to stop the protest of opposition MPs and hundreds of their supporters who tried to march to the capital’s Independence Square.

The road was fortified a few hundred meters from the home of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and the crowd engaged in a tense standoff with security forces for nearly two hours before dispersing peacefully.

Eran Wickramartne, another SLB lawmaker, condemned the declaration of a state of emergency and the presence of troops on the city streets.

“We cannot allow a military takeover,” he said. “They should know that we are still a democracy.”

Social media blocking Internet service providers have been ordered to block access to Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and several other social media platforms, but the blackout has not deterred many small demonstrations elsewhere in Sri Lanka.

Police fired tear gas to disperse university students in the central town of Peradeniya, although protests in other parts of the country ended without incident.

Private media reported that the head of Sri Lanka’s Internet Regulatory Authority resigned after the ban order came into effect.

The blackout was called off later in the day after the country’s Human Rights Commission decided that the Defense Ministry had no authority to enforce censorship.

Colombo’s streets were largely empty on Sunday, with the exception of opposition protests and long queues of vehicles lined up for fuel.

But police told AFP that a man died of electrocution after climbing a high-tension tower near Rajapaksa’s home. Residents said he was protesting the power cuts.

Mass protests were scheduled for Sunday before the social media blackout came into effect, but organizers postponed the gatherings until after the curfew was lifted on Monday.

The escalating protests have led to divisions within the government, with President Namal Rajapaksa’s nephew condemning a partial internet blackout.

“I will not condone the blocking of social media,” Sports Minister Namal said.

He was among three members of the Rajapaksa family who later resigned, along with Finance Minister Basil and older brother Shamal, who was to hold the agriculture portfolio.

A small party has also hinted that it may leave the ruling coalition within a week.

The move will not affect the government’s survival but threatens its chances of legally extending the country’s state of emergency.

Western diplomats in Colombo have expressed concern about the use of emergency laws to stifle democratic opposition and said they are monitoring developments closely.

The Sri Lanka Bar Association has urged the government to repeal the state of emergency that allows security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without charge.

Solidarity protests were held elsewhere in the world over the weekend, including in the Australian city of Melbourne, home to a large Sri Lankan diaspora.

An acute shortage of foreign currency has left Sri Lanka struggling to service its ballooning foreign debt of $51 billion, as the pandemic has torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances.

The crisis has also left the import-dependent country unable to pay even for essentials.

Diesel shortages have sparked outrage across Sri Lanka in recent days, causing protests over empty pumps, and electricity utilities imposing 13-hour blackouts to conserve fuel.

Many economists also say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement, years of borrowing backlog and unwise tax cuts.

Sri Lanka is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue.

