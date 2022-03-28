Stars shine on the red carpet as the Oscars returns to Hollywood

The Academy Awards are back in Hollywood, as nominees from the best competing films including “CODA,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” appeared on the red carpet Sunday for the film industry’s biggest night.

After a year away from the Dolby Theater due to the pandemic, the 94th Academy Awards are back in the heart of Tinseltown, where listeners who have passed stringent Covid-19 testing protocols arrive once again in their finest gowns and tuxedos.

Some, including Academy Award-winning actress Yoon Yeh-jung, nominee songwriter Diane Warren and actress Jamie Lee Curtis, wore blue ribbons that read #WithRefugees, showing support for those who have fled Ukraine and other conflict areas.

On the #Oscars red carpet, stars including nominated songwriter Diane Warren wear blue ribbons that say #WithRefugees to support those who have fled Ukraine and other conflict areas pic.twitter.com/2gHXD6vWn3

– Susan Stumm (@sstummeafp) March 27, 2022 The dark western movie The Power of the Dog (The Power of the Dog) looks set to earn Netflix its first highly coveted Best Picture figurine, but the race has opened wide in recent weeks.

“CODA” — an Apple TV+ heartwarming drama about an eccentric deaf family, and their musical daughter who can hear — has grown in popularity, and many industry insiders are now their favourite.

Either it will be the first historic Best Picture win for the live streaming service.

Kenneth Brana’s childhood-inspired film Belfast also cannot be ruled out.

“It’s a two- or three-horse race,” said Variety Film Awards editor Clayton Davis.

“People have been through the last two years very hard. And CODA is a positive thing, it feels good. I think the voters are in a good mood.”

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has won praise but is also polarizing—a hindrance, as Academy voters are asked to rank the 10 best picture nominees.

One voter said on condition of anonymity that “CODA,” which began life as an independent drama, benefits from being seen as the “underdog.”

“Some members of the Academy I spoke to are still reluctant to vote for a Netflix movie as the best picture. But then comes Apple, the streaming service too,” the voter said, referring to the “irony irony.”

‘Smart Money’ In a year when big-budget movie theaters finally reopened and rival broadcasters bolstered their bookstores with star-studded new films, acting categories vie by some of the industry’s biggest names.

Will Smith is the top candidate for Best Actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard”.

The Hollywood Reporter Awards columnist Scott Feinberg called the race “really any of the five nominees could win,” but said Jessica Chastain’s portrayal of reality TV star in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was “the most likely” to strike the awards. Golden Oscar.

Davis agreed that this was “smart money,” but said there was “a lot of love for Penelope Cruz,” which could spark a surprise in the Spanish drama Parallel Mothers.

Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman also compete for the figurine.

Troy Kotsur – one of the many deaf actors on “CODA” – and former Broadway dancer Ariana DeBose from West Side Story are favorites in the supporting categories.

Campion is well positioned to become only the third woman to win Best Director, and the sci-fi epic “Dion” could win the most Academy Awards for its dominance in the artistic categories.

It remains to be seen if Covid will spoil the party.

Lin-Manuel Miranda managed to complete the coveted EGOT song (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) by winning Best Original Song for his song from Encanto, but announced that he would not attend “cautiously” after his wife tested positive.

But Prana, who tested positive last week, entered the red carpet, as did Ciaran Hinds, the nominee for Best Supporting Actor for Belfast who also contracted Covid-19.

‘Fun and Electric’ The party will take place under sweeping fluorescent blue arches and thousands of sparkling crystals and LED lights, described by designer David Korens as “fun, electric and exciting…the picture of the future.”

But ABC television is hoping to return to the top ratings of years past.

The 2021 concert was watched by 10 million viewers – down 56 percent from 2020, which was already a record low.

Efforts to win back viewers include a new audience-voted “Fan Favorite” award – introduced after blockbusters like “Spider Man: No Way Home” and the Bond flick “No Time To Die” received a few nominations.

Several attendees plan to speak publicly on the red carpet against a controversial pre-registration decision to award awards in eight categories such as Best Score and Best Voice.

The winners’ speeches will be telecast. But the perceived disdain was controversial.

“I understand that the academy is working under tremendous pressure, but I think they made a mistake,” Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune, told AFP.

Additional time will be devoted to feature-length musical performances and comedy plays by hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Beyoncé will perform her nominated song from “King Richard”, to lend a much-needed Stardust concert, while 007’s latest theme will be performed by fellow nominee Billie Eilish.

The televised Academy Awards ceremony begins at 5:00 PM (0000 GMT on Monday).

(AFP)