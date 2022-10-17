Stay: A number of explosions heard in Kyiv; The United Nations says the battle has thrown 4 million kids into poverty

7:00 a.m.: Kyiv attacked by kamikaze planes, in response to the Ukrainian presidency, the town of Kyiv was attacked by “kamikaze drones” early Monday, Chief of Workers of Ukrainian President Andrei Yermak mentioned after listening to a number of explosions in Shevchenkivsky district within the heart of the capital.

“The Russians suppose it can assist them, however it reveals their desperation,” he mentioned on social media.

6:47 a.m.: Ukraine’s battle has pushed 4 million kids into poverty, the United Nations kids’s company mentioned Monday The United Nations invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing financial fallout has thrown 4 million kids into poverty throughout Jap Europe and Central Asia.

“Kids are bearing the brunt of the financial disaster brought on by the battle in Ukraine,” UNICEF mentioned.

Conflict and rising inflation have pushed a further 4 million kids throughout Jap Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 p.c improve since 2021, she added.

UNICEF drew its conclusions from a examine of knowledge from 22 international locations.

Three explosions occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). The sirens sounded shortly earlier than the primary explosion.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko mentioned one of many explosions occurred within the Shevchenkivsky district within the heart of the capital.

“All companies are on their option to website. Particulars later. Air alert continues. Keep in shelters!” Klitschko mentioned on social media.

(France 24 with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)

© France Medias Monde Graphic studio