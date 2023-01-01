Stay: Explosions rock Kyiv early on New Yr’s Day

A brand new spherical of explosions shook Kyiv in lower than an hour till 2023, after Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles focusing on the capital and different cities earlier than New Yr’s Eve celebrations. Learn our stay weblog for the newest developments. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

8:04 a.m.: Explosions hit two districts in Kyiv minutes into the brand new 12 months Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko mentioned on Telegram The primary explosions within the new 12 months started about half-hour after midnight, hitting two districts, including that there have been no instant stories. about accidents.

Klitschko mentioned that shrapnel from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air protection methods destroyed a automobile within the heart of the capital.

The navy administration of town of Kyiv mentioned that 23 “air targets” launched by Russia have been destroyed.

