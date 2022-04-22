Stay: Mayor says the destiny of trapped Mariupol residents is in my fingers

Mayor Vadim Boychenko instructed Reuters on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin can alone determine the destiny of the 100,000 civilians nonetheless trapped in war-torn Mariupol, saying satellite tv for pc photographs of a mass grave website have been proof of Russians burying the our bodies in an try to cover the our bodies. Demise toll Comply with our reside weblog for the most recent developments. All instances are in Paris (GMT + 2).

6:12 a.m.: Satellite tv for pc photographs present doable mass graves close to Mariupol, satellite tv for pc photographs launched Thursday confirmed what gave the impression to be mass graves close to Mariupol, native officers accused Russia of burying as much as 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an try to hide the bloodbath that fell into the siege. coastal metropolis.

The photographs emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory within the Battle of Mariupol, regardless of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters nonetheless hiding in a large metal plant. Putin ordered his forces to not storm the stronghold, however to shut it “in order that no fly may cross by means of it.”

Satellite tv for pc imagery agency Maxar Applied sciences launched photographs that it stated confirmed greater than 200 mass graves in a city the place Ukrainian officers say Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed within the combating. The images confirmed lengthy rows of graves extending away from a cemetery within the city of Manush, outdoors Mariupol.

Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko accused the Russians of “hiding their army crimes” by taking the our bodies of civilians from the town and burying them in Manhush.

On Thursday, the Mariupol metropolis council stated in a submit on the messaging app Telegram that the graves may comprise as much as 9,000 useless individuals.

4:59 am: Ukraine says Russia plans to carry mock independence vote in occupied territories Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of planning to “rig” the independence referendum within the partially occupied Kherson and Zaporizhia areas.

Zelensky, in a video message Thursday night, urged residents of occupied areas to not present any private info, comparable to their passport numbers, to Russian forces.

“This isn’t that will help you … That is aimed toward rigging the so-called referendum in your land, if an order is issued from Moscow to arrange such a parade,” the Ukrainian chief stated. “That is the truth. Watch out.”

Kyiv in early March accused Moscow of planning to carry a referendum in Kherson just like the 2014 Crimean ballot, wherein numerous residents voted to hitch the Russian Federation.

The vote, which passed off after Russia’s takeover of the area, was condemned by the Ukrainian authorities and the West as unlawful.

The professional-Russian jap territories of Donetsk and Lugansk additionally declared independence within the wake of referendums that the worldwide group denounced as illegitimate.

And Zelensky warned that “any” Kherson Folks’s Republic “is not going to fly. If somebody desires a brand new annexation, it can solely result in robust new sanctions towards Russia.

Kherson was the primary main metropolis to fall to Russian forces after their invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

To the north, the Russian military additionally controls an unlimited space surrounding the town of Zaporozhye, which remains to be in Ukrainian fingers.

1:37 a.m.: Destiny of trapped Mariupol residents in Putin’s fingers, mayor says Solely Russian President Vladimir Putin can determine the destiny of 100,000 civilians nonetheless trapped in war-torn Mariupol in Ukraine, the mayor of Mariupol instructed Reuters Thursday, saying Satellite tv for pc photographs of the positioning of a mass grave are proof that the Russians bury the our bodies in an try to hide the loss of life toll.

Putin had earlier declared victory within the Battle of Mariupol after almost two months of siege that led to the struggle’s fiercest battles and its worst humanitarian disaster. Below the heavy bombardment, the residents who didn’t flee suffered with out electrical energy, heating or water.

“It is very important perceive that the lives that also exist, are within the fingers of just one particular person – Vladimir Putin. All of the deaths that may occur anymore may also be in his fingers,” Boychenko stated in an interview.

On Thursday, Putin stated Russian forces had “liberated” Mariupol, which might make it the biggest metropolis to fall into Russia’s fingers for the reason that begin of what Moscow calls a “particular army operation”. Russia denies focusing on civilians.

There have been no plans to liberate the town. “It was a plan of destruction,” Boychenko stated. He estimated that 90 % of the port metropolis within the southeast of the nation has been broken or destroyed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

(France 24, Related Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters)