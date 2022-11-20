Stay Particular Version: FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, as 1.2 million followers are anticipated to descend on the Center Jap nation. Watch France 24’s unique protection of the opening ceremonies.

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will begin at 5 pm Paris time (1600 GMT). The defending French champions, aiming to beat a slew of accidents, started their title protection in opposition to Australia on Tuesday. In the meantime, preparations for this 12 months’s World Cup have been awash in criticism of Qatar’s remedy of migrant employees, ladies and the LGBT group.

