Stay: Russia and Ukraine blamed commerce for the bombing of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

Russia and Ukraine accused one another of bombing Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant within the Zaporizhia area because the world marked the 77th anniversary of the primary atomic bomb assault within the Japanese metropolis of Hiroshima on Saturday, with the United Nations chief warning in opposition to constructing nuclear weapons amid fears of one other assault. Such an assault within the battle zone of Ukraine. Comply with the stay protection of the disaster for France 24, all instances in Paris time (GMT + 2).

9:52 am: Amnesty Ukraine chief resigns over rights report The pinnacle of Amnesty Worldwide’s Ukraine workplace has resigned, accusing the rights group of parroting the Kremlin’s propaganda in a controversial report that criticized the war-torn nation’s navy response to the Russian invasion.

Amnesty sparked outrage in Ukraine when it launched a report on Thursday accusing the navy of endangering civilians by establishing bases in faculties and hospitals, and launching counterattacks from densely populated areas.

“For those who do not stay in a rustic that has been invaded and torn to shreds, you in all probability do not perceive what it is wish to condemn an ​​military of defenders,” Amnesty Worldwide’s Oksana Pokalchuk stated on social media, saying her resignation late Friday. .

9:25 a.m.: Ukrainian struggle prepares to enter a brand new part The Russian struggle in Ukraine is about to enter a brand new part, British navy intelligence says, with most battles shifting to just about 350 kilometers (217 miles) from the entrance stretching southwest from Close to Zaporozhye to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper, British navy intelligence reported in its newest day by day evaluation.

The British Ministry of Protection stated on Twitter that Russian forces have been virtually definitely amassing their forces in southern Ukraine, anticipating a counterattack or making ready for a doable assault.

(1/8) It’s virtually sure that Russian forces are massing within the south in anticipation of a Ukrainian counterattack or in preparation for a doable assault.

– Ministry of Protection 🇬🇧 (DefenceHQ) August 6, 2022 Lengthy convoys of navy vans, tanks, chopped artillery and different Russian weapons proceed to maneuver away from the Ukrainian area of Donbass and head to the southwest.

The replace said that the tactical battalion, comprising between 800 and 1,000 troopers, had been deployed in Crimea and would virtually definitely be used to assist Russian forces within the Kherson area.

She added that Ukrainian forces are focusing their focusing on on bridges, ammunition depots and railways with growing frequency in its southern areas, together with the strategically necessary railway line linking Kherson with the Russian-occupied Crimea.

8:45 a.m.: Hiroshima vows to ban nuclear weapons On the 77th Memorial, Hiroshima on Saturday remembered the atomic bombing 77 years in the past, as officers, together with the top of the United Nations, warn of a buildup of nuclear weapons, and fears of one other such assault develop amid Russia’s struggle on Ukraine.

“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They don’t assure security – solely demise and destruction,” stated UN Secretary-Normal Antonio Guterres, who joined prayers on the Peace Park in Hiroshima.

“Three-quarters of a century later,” he stated, “we should ask what we discovered from the mushroom cloud that unfold over this metropolis in 1945.”

The US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the town and killing 140,000 individuals. A second bomb was dropped three days afterward Nagasaki, killing one other 70,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World Struggle II and practically half a century of Japanese aggression in Asia.

Fears of a 3rd atomic bomb have risen amid Russia’s threats of a nuclear assault for the reason that begin of its struggle on Ukraine in February.

7:02 a.m.: Kyiv and Moscow commerce blame for nuclear plant Kyiv and Moscow accuse one another of putting Europe’s largest nuclear web site in Zaporizhia, inflicting the reactor to close down.

Russian forces occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine from the primary days of their invasion and Kyiv accused it of storing heavy weapons there. Moscow, in flip, accused Ukrainian forces of focusing on the manufacturing unit.

“Three strikes have been recorded on the plant web site close to one of many energy complexes the place the nuclear reactor is situated,” the operator of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy plant Energoatum stated in a press release.

“There are dangers of hydrogen leakage and radioactive spraying. The danger of fireside is excessive,” Energoatum stated. No accidents have been reported.

(France 24 with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)

© France Medias Monde Graphic studio