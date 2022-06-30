Stay: The Russians are combating to encircle the final jap stronghold of Ukraine

Russian forces battled on Wednesday to encircle the final Ukrainian military stronghold in a long-disputed jap province, as a Russian air strike on a shopping center that killed no less than 18 individuals reverberated within the middle of the nation reverberated two days earlier. All occasions are Paris time, GMT +2.

4:20 am: US disburses $1.3 billion in promised help to Ukraine The US Treasury introduced Wednesday the switch of $1.3 billion in financial help to Ukraine as a part of the preliminary $7.5 billion the Biden administration promised Kyiv in Might.

“With this supply of financial help, we reaffirm our agency dedication to the Ukrainian individuals as they defend themselves in opposition to Putin’s battle of aggression and work to protect their financial system,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mentioned in an announcement.

The fee, a part of the $7.5 billion help package deal that President Joe Biden signed in Might, is ready to be repaid by means of the World Financial institution.

In keeping with World Financial institution estimates, the battle, which started with the Russian invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor in February, might trigger the Ukrainian financial system to contract by as much as 45% in 2022.

The nation is at present working a rising finances deficit of $5 billion monthly, exacerbated by its incapability to lift funds or entry financing from international markets.

Allies scrambled to pour in help, because the Group of Seven and the European Union additionally introduced commitments of $29.6 billion in further cash to Kiev, of which $8.5 billion comes from america, in response to the Treasury.

The Treasury mentioned Washington had already made two funds of $500 million by means of the World Financial institution in April and Might to assist cowl the instant prices of Ukraine because it offers with Russia’s “unprovoked and unprovoked invasion.”

Washington has already provided Kyiv with greater than $6 billion in army tools for the reason that Russian invasion.

12:30 a.m.: If Putin had been a girl, there could be no Ukraine battle, Johnson mentioned Within the UK, Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn’t have began the battle in Ukraine if he was a girl, in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“If Putin had been a girl, which after all he isn’t, but when he was, I don’t actually assume he would have launched a loopy, malevolent battle of conquest and violence the best way he did,” Johnson mentioned. German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday night.

He mentioned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was an “wonderful instance of poisonous masculinity,” calling for higher schooling for women around the globe and “extra ladies in positions of energy.”

Putin, talking in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, dismissed Johnson’s feedback as “incorrect”.

“I want to consult with the occasions of current historical past when (former British Prime Minister) Margaret Thatcher determined to launch an offensive in opposition to Argentina to grab the Falkland Islands” in 1982, he mentioned.

“There a girl determined to go to battle,” the Russian chief mentioned, which ended with Britain’s victory in the identical 12 months.

11:30 pm: Britain unveiled £1 billion in new army help to Ukraine, and Britain pledged one other £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in army help to Ukraine Wednesday to assist it fend off a Russian invasion, together with air protection programs and drones.

Downing Road mentioned in an announcement that the brand new funds would deliver complete British army help to Kiev for the reason that battle started in late February to £2.3 billion.

It added that the package deal contains “superior air protection programs, unmanned aerial autos, modern new digital warfare tools and hundreds of items of significant tools for Ukrainian troopers.”

This might be the “first step” to permit Ukraine to bypass its “valiant defensive” efforts and transfer towards “escalating offensive operations” to reclaim territory.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned Vladimir Putin’s assaults on Ukraine had been “more and more barbaric” as a result of the Russian chief “has failed to attain the positive factors he had hoped for and the futility of this battle is turning into clear to everybody.”

“UK arms, tools and coaching are altering Ukraine’s defenses in opposition to this assault,” the assertion quoted him as saying.

“And we’ll proceed to face squarely behind the Ukrainian individuals to make sure Putin’s failure in Ukraine.”

10:28 p.m.: Putin says Russia will retaliate if NATO builds infrastructure in Finland Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Wednesday that Russia will reciprocate if NATO builds infrastructure in Finland and Sweden after they be part of the US-led army alliance.

Russian information companies quoted Putin as saying that he didn’t rule out that tensions would come up in Moscow’s relations with Helsinki and Stockholm over their accession to NATO.

Putin’s remark got here a day after Turkey, a NATO ally, lifted its veto in opposition to Finland and Sweden’s bid to hitch the alliance after the three international locations agreed to guard one another’s safety.

10:21 p.m.: Zelensky says relations with Syria severed after it acknowledged breakaway republics Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced on Wednesday the tip of diplomatic relations between Kyiv and Damascus after Moscow’s ally Syria acknowledged the independence of the 2 breakaway republics in jap Ukraine.

“There will probably be no extra relations between Ukraine and Syria,” Zelensky mentioned in a video posted to Telegram, including that the strain of sanctions on Syria “will probably be larger.”

9:24 p.m.: Frequency of shelling in Leschansk province says frequency of Leschansk ‘great’ The governor of Luhansk area mentioned on Wednesday that frequency of bombing of Lyschansk, a metropolis in jap Ukraine underneath Russian assault, is ‘great’.

Lysychansk “is continually being bombarded with massive bullets. Preventing continues on the outskirts of town. And the Russian military is continually making an attempt to assault,” Sergei Gaidai advised Ukrainian tv, which later posted the video on its Telegram channel.

“Now there may be the height of the combating. The tempo of the bombing is big,” he mentioned, including that there have been nonetheless about 15,000 civilians within the metropolis, which had a inhabitants of almost 100,000 earlier than the battle.

However he mentioned evacuating them “might be harmful in the intervening time”.

7:09 p.m.: Putin nonetheless desires most of Ukraine, battle outlook bleak, US intelligence chief says Russian President Vladimir Putin nonetheless desires most of Ukraine, however his forces are so degraded by the combating that they probably can solely make further positive factors within the close to time period. The senior US intelligence officer mentioned on Wednesday.

In a short presentation of the present US intelligence evaluation of the greater than four-month battle, the director of nationwide intelligence, Avril Haines, mentioned the consensus of US spy companies is that it’s going to proceed for an “prolonged time frame”.

“In brief, the image stays bleak and Russia’s perspective towards the West is hardening,” Haines mentioned at a Commerce Division convention.

(France 24 with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)