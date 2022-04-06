Stay: US will present an extra $100 million in safety help to Ukraine, Blinken says

On Wednesday, america and its allies ready new sanctions in opposition to Moscow over the killings of civilians in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to as “struggle crimes” whereas demanding applicable penalties. In the meantime, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken introduced an extra $100 million in safety help to Ukraine. Observe our dwell weblog for all the most recent developments. All occasions are in Paris [GMT+2].

8:00 a.m.: Turkey requires investigation into Bucha civilians killings On Wednesday, Turkey joined the worldwide condemnation of the killings of civilians in Bucha and different cities in Ukraine, and referred to as for an impartial investigation.

“The pictures of the bloodbath revealed in newspapers from numerous areas, together with Bucha and Irbin close to Kyiv, are horrific and distressing for humanity,” the overseas ministry stated in a press release.

Except for a Twitter message despatched by the Turkish embassy in Ukraine on Monday, it was Turkey’s first official response after dozens of our bodies had been present in mass graves or littered within the streets close to the Ukrainian capital on the weekend.

6:30 a.m.: New spherical of US sanctions will partly reply to the killings in Bucha, Ukraine The brand new spherical of U.S. sanctions to be imposed on Russia might be partly in response to the killings of civilians within the Ukrainian city of Bucha, in line with the White Home press. Secretary Jen Psaki stated on Tuesday.

Psaki stated the sanctions “will goal Russian authorities officers, their members of the family, Russian-owned monetary establishments in addition to state-owned enterprises.”

3:25 a.m.: The USA will present an extra $100 million in safety help to Ukraine, Blinken stated, america will present an extra $100 million in safety help to Ukraine, together with anti-armor techniques, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated Tuesday.

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Related Press, Reuters)