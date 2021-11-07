Strong winds delay the return of Thomas Pesquet from France and other ISS astronauts to Earth

A capsule carrying four astronauts home will leave the International Space Station on Monday instead of Sunday, NASA said, blaming high winds at the landing site for the delay.

The group that includes Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, Japanese Akihiko Hoshide and American space travelers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will disengage at 1905 GMT on Monday.

“Due to strong winds near the landing zone, the Crew-2 mission is now targeting a return to Earth no earlier than” 0333 GMT on Tuesday, NASA posted on Twitter.

Nicknamed Endeavor, its Crew Dragon capsule built by private company SpaceX is expected to hit the Florida coast.

In orbit on the space station since April 24, Crew-2 astronauts will still return to the mainland before the arrival of the next four-person mission to the ISS.

Crew-3 has also been delayed multiple times, including due to bad weather.

(AFP)