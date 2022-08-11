Struggle has devastating impact on tourism in Odessa, Ukraine

Odessa was as soon as one of the vital visited Ukrainian cities however now its seashores and cafes are empty. Jowharspoke to tourism employees who’re struggling to make ends meet within the southern Ukrainian port metropolis.

It’s vacationer season on the Black Coastline of Odessa, however there’s hardly a soul to be seen on its shores. There are only some vacationers who hear themselves bronzed on the Corniche. Because the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, even the ocean is a struggle zone.

“You see, nobody is on the seaside,” mentioned Vyacheslav Latushko, director of public companies on the Nemo Resort in Odessa. “This space is closed and folks can’t go to it anymore. […] Beforehand, we had lots of people from Saudi Arabia, Europe, Israel and Turkey. Now we solely have folks from Ukraine. It is vitally troublesome.”