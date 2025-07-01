Struggling for Survival: A Survivor’s Tale from the Srebrenica Genocide

A memorial event is taking place in Dublin today to honor the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia Herzegovina, where over 8,000 men and boys were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces.

The horrific events unfolded in an area that had been marked by the United Nations as a “safe haven.”

Paul Cunningham, who first reported from the war in Bosnia Herzegovina in 1993, shares the story of one survivor of the genocide, who lost four brothers.

The night Hajrudin Mesić realized the genocidal intent of the Bosnian Serb Army and its dreaded militias was late one evening as he hid in bushes, fatigued and starving, in an isolated area.

Hajrudin was part of a group of men attempting to escape from Srebrenica, which had just succumbed to Bosnian Serb forces, making their way toward government-controlled territory approximately 70km away.

The men primarily identified as Bosnian Muslims, specifically as Bosniaks—a group supporting a multi-ethnic state.

They were relentlessly chased by their enemies through the forests.

Hajrudin Mesić stated he felt it was ‘better to die trying to live than to await execution.’

At times, the Bosnian Serb forces wore UN uniforms to deceive those fleeing, coaxing them out of hiding.

Other times, they pretended to be government officials, using loudspeakers to encourage people to come into the open.

“I believed it was better to die trying to live than to await execution.”

One individual in Hajrudin’s group—perhaps swayed by the calls for surrender or simply fatigued—approached a Bosnian Serb militia member and pleaded for his life.

As Hajrudin watched in horror, the militia member unsheathed his knife and stated before killing him: “We didn’t come here to negotiate with you; we came here to end things with you, once and for all.”

At that moment, Hajrudin understood he needed to flee.

He reflected: “This is when I realized they would kill everyone. Around 2am or 3am, I decided to run.”

“I felt it was better to die trying to live than await execution.”

Hajrudin’s grim intuition turned out to be correct.

Meanwhile, in Srebrenica and its neighboring villages, with UN peacekeepers retreating to their barracks, General Ratko Mladić of the Bosnian Serb forces initiated his deadly plans.

While women and children were handed sweets and bread for the cameras before being evacuated, his troops executed thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys over ten blood-drenched days.

General Ratko Mladić (C) near Sarajevo in 1994

Mladić harbored a pathological hatred for Bosnian Muslims and had been systematically cleansing them from the regions he controlled—a tactic made feasible through the covert support of Serbia’s President Slobodan Milošević.

Hajrudin found himself in Srebrenica because his village had been bombarded by Bosnian Serb forces, compelling the surviving family members to flee.

“On the worst day of bombardment, 76 people—almost a quarter of the population—lost their lives in one day,” he recounted.

Footage from Srebrenica on the day it fell later surfaced, showing General Mladić triumphantly walking through the streets, referring to the local population as “Turks,” an insult he frequently employed.

“We were exhausted, and the pain from hunger was unbearable. If I sat down, I would dream of food.”

This term referenced many Bosnian Muslims’ descent from the Ottoman Empire, which dominated the area in the 15th century.

The context of Mladić’s video was eerie; he declared directly to the camera that “the time has come to take revenge on the Turks in this region.”

Srebrenica—named after its ancient silver mines—was a strategically significant town in eastern Bosnia Herzegovina.

It was occupied by Bosniaks loyal to the Sarajevo government but was quickly surrounded by Bosnian Serb forces when war erupted in 1992.

Declared a “safe haven” by the United Nations Security Council in April 1993, the poorly armed and consistently under-resourced Dutch peacekeepers couldn’t prevent the tightening Bosnian Serb siege.

In reality, the “safe haven” status offered no protection, much like other towns named in the subsequent month, including Sarajevo, Žepa, Goražde, and Bihać.

A UN soldier manning a post in Srebrenica in 1995

By July 1995, after NATO aircraft had returned to their bases without taking military action, General Mladić made the decision to mobilize the necessary forces to overtake Srebrenica and execute his genocidal “revenge.”

The world stood by idly, watching.

Hajrudin was merely 21 years old when he escaped Srebrenica in a perilous bid for survival.

“I reached a point where I trusted no one, and paranoia was intense,” he noted.

It is no surprise considering over the prior three years, one of his brothers had been shot by a Bosnian Serb sniper, while another had been killed by artillery fire from the same group.

Hajrudin fled Srebrenica alongside one brother, but they became separated in the forest.

He later learned that his brother had succumbed to injuries from an explosive—a third brother lost to the violent Bosnian Serb forces.

He shared: “I was in a state of mind living from minute to minute.”

“I didn’t contemplate anything beyond that … I’m an optimist by nature, hopeful that I would endure.”

His grueling 17-day escape to safety was arduous and filled with hardship.

“My parents welcomed my return as if it were a gift from above.”

“We were worn out, and the agony from hunger was tremendous. When I sat down, I would dream of meals,” he relayed.

The Bosnian Serb forces utilized dogs to locate fleeing Bosniaks.

Hajrudin could hear them barking as search parties approached, yet, fortunately, their sounds eventually faded.

His lowest moment came when his group mistakenly believed they had entered government-held territory, only to find themselves trapped in an ambush.

While grasping two precious pears he had found, Hajrudin came under fire at a derelict village and hastily dove into a trench, which unintentionally resulted in him slashing his throat.

They were targeted from numerous directions.

Watch: Hajrudin Mesić shares his experience of Srebrenica to combat the ‘denial of genocide’

Hajrudin recalled: “I managed to crawl out of the trench, but three of my friends were trapped inside.”

“One was a 17-year-old boy who was injured and unable to escape. The second requested a gun to end his own life.

“The third was injured and clearly dying. As [Bosnian] Serb soldiers closed in, my dying friend created a diversion, allowing me the opportunity to flee.”

Hajrudin’s ultimate challenge involved navigating through two Serb lines and evading a mobile patrol before finally reaching safety.

“My parents embraced my return as if it were a miraculous gift,” he said, adding, “I will never forget the moment I saw my mother again. My father, seriously ill at that time, felt he had a reason to live upon seeing at least one of his sons.”

Hajrudin reflected on the devastation, saying that Bosniaks were ‘ultimately betrayed.’

His fourth brother, who also fled Srebrenica, did not survive. He was buried in 2003 after his remains were discovered in a minefield.

Beyond his anguish over the loss of four brothers, Hajrudin wrestled with unrelenting rage.

He expressed that Bosniaks had placed “great hopes” in the international community for protection, only to feel “ultimately betrayed.”

“The actions of the international community enabled the executioners, spurring them on,” he stated.

It was only after another massacre, where a mortar hit a market in Sarajevo killing over 40 people, that NATO-led airstrikes finally targeted Bosnian Serb positions surrounding the capital.

People from Srebrenica seek refuge in Tuzla

The delayed military response continues to bewilder Hajrudin.

He questioned: “One can only wonder why international intervention took so long after the fall of Srebrenica.”

When NATO aircraft finally commenced bombing missions, Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladić went into hiding—in Serbia.

For years, he was shielded and hidden by the Serbian military until his power inevitably faded.

Everything changed in 2011 when he was apprehended in Lazarevo, northern Serbia, and transferred to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

Mladić’s arrest offered ‘little consolation’ to the victims.

In 2017, Mladić was found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, and violations of the laws of war.

He remains incarcerated.

Hajrudin feels this outcome provided “little consolation for the victims of genocide,” particularly as Bosnian Serb forces claimed four of his brothers.

He articulated: “I was the sole survivor of the genocide, though my survival is miraculous, as their intent was to kill me too, but they didn’t succeed.

“Someone had to survive to advocate for the truth.”

“Srebrenica is my chronic wound that will never heal. I often dream and relive those traumatic events.”

“The hardest part is when July arrives, and commemorations recommence.”

“Afterwards, I’m not certain if I feel better or worse. Each time I share my story, I relive it once more.”

His faith has been instrumental in helping him endure the atrocities inflicted upon him, his family, and wider community.

Hajrudin insists he “must not lose optimism, for that would signify surrender, which the perpetrators of genocide would relish.”

He also believes it is his duty to speak out and commemorate.

“As one of the few survivors, I must support all those who may feel like giving up, for surrender is never an option,” he remarked.

“Currently, many survivors have become successful athletes, doctors, professors—scattered around the globe—striving to improve the world they inhabit,” he added.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to establish an annual day to commemorate the genocide

To a certain extent, Hajrudin has realized his own dream—he is the teacher he always aspired to be and resides in Sarajevo with his wife and children.

Yet, the anger persists.

“After Srebrenica, the world proclaimed ‘never again.’ Sadly, that commitment has been overlooked so many times,” he said.

He points to Gaza as an example of this ongoing issue.

“Today, we inhabit a world racing towards moral bankruptcy, turning a blind eye to genocide in Gaza, the suffering in Sudan, and many other regions,” he lamented.

It also pains him to witness that Srebrenica remains under the control of the Bosnian Serb entity known as Republika Srpska, led by the ultra-nationalist Milorad Dodik—who falsely denies the occurrence of genocide.

Hajrudin stated: “The peace agreement rewarded the aggressors and apartheid policies, sacrificing the Republic of Bosnia Herzegovina.”

“The repercussions of such decisions are still palpable today.

“In this regard, the victim has been punished again while the perpetrators of genocide have been rewarded.”

Last year, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution regarding the Srebrenica genocide, designating July 11 as the “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.”

This day is to be observed annually.

However, the voting process was not straightforward—Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić opposed the motion.

The politician, whose career began in 1993 with the far-right Serbian Radical Party, urged “everyone” in the UN General Assembly to thwart the designation, arguing it was “highly politicized.”

Despite this, the resolution was passed.

It also included a clause denouncing any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historical fact and any actions that glorify those convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The Dáil will honor the Srebrenica genocide, with TDs observing a moment of silence on July 10.