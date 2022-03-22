Student suspected of killing two workers in knife attack on Swedish high school

Two women died after being stabbed at a secondary school in southern Sweden on Monday, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

In a statement following the attack on Malmö Latinskola, a secondary school in central Malmö, the country’s third largest city, police said the two women, both in their fifties, were “school employees”.

Local media said that the alleged attacker called the emergency number to explain his whereabouts and that he had laid down his weapon and confessed to killing two people.

According to a number of Swedish media, he was armed with a knife and an axe.

The suspect was arrested without difficulty shortly after the first patrol arrived, the police said.

Earlier in the evening, police initially reported that two out of about 50 people at the school at the time of the accident were injured.

The authorities said that the two victims “were taken to hospital, but their lives were not saved.”

Police were alerted at around 5:15 pm (1615 GMT) and a first patrol managed to enter the school.

The footage shows heavily armed and equipped police officers inspecting the interior of the building.

The school was still surrounded by police duct tape several hours later, and several police cars and ambulances are still at the scene.

“We have more information indicating that a serious crime was committed and that violence was taking place at the school,” police spokesman Nils Norling told AFP after initial reports of yelling at the school.

“The first police patrol at the site was able to reach the school and arrest a suspected man. He said, who was speaking in front of the building.

The motive has not yet been determined.

After extensive searches of the scene and questioning of witnesses, the authorities are convinced that the suspect acted alone.

“We still have a lot of work to do to understand what happened and the motive behind this horrific act,” said Asa Nelson, one of the chiefs of the investigation.

A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) on Tuesday.

In January, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he injured a student and teacher in the town of Kristianstad, also in southern Sweden.

The case was linked to a similar attack in August in the town of Islov, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, when a student attacked a 45-year-old school worker.

No link has been established at this point to the Malmö incident.

In October 2015, three people were killed in a racially motivated attack on a school in the western town of Trollhättan by an assailant who was later killed by police.

(AFP)