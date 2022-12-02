Suarez’s heroics weren’t sufficient as Uruguay and Ghana have been knocked out of the World Cup

Uruguay have been knocked out of the World Cup finals on Friday regardless of beating Ghana 2-0 after South Korea scored a late aim of their Group H match to push previous the South American aspect.

FIFA World Cup 2022 © FMM graphics studio Giorgian de Arascaita scored twice in fast succession within the first half, with 35-year-old Luis Suarez on each targets.

Nevertheless, Suarez ended the match on the bench in tears as information got here of South Korea’s last-gasp victory over Portugal, which meant the Asian aspect had moved forward of Uruguay into second place in Group H on goalscoring.

Veteran striker Suarez was on the heart of the pre-match preparations for his notorious handball within the 2010 quarter-final, which helped get rid of Ghana.

Ghana followers loudly booed his title when the stadium announcers learn it and he acquired the identical remedy each time he touched the ball.

He was additionally main the protests when Ghana have been awarded a penalty within the nineteenth minute.

Mohamed Kodos was initially stopped for offside when he was introduced down by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochette, however then referee Daniel Seibert canceled a penalty kick after checking the pitch display screen.

However Andre Ayew’s tame effort was simply saved by Rochette, and with the Ghana followers silent in disbelief, Uruguay made them push.

Darwin Nunez saved Mohamed Salisu’s very good shot into the aim, however within the twenty sixth minute de Arascaeta nodded from shut vary after an excellent work from Suarez.

Gathering a weak cross from the proper which evaded two Ghanaian defenders, Suarez minimize inside Alidu Seidu and hit a strong low shot that fizzled out of the fingers of Lawrence Ati Zigi. She was heading in direction of the aim when de Arascaeta was knocked down.

Six minutes later Uruguay gave Ghana a mountain to climb when Arascaeta volleyed in on the finish of a superb staff transfer, and Suarez offered the primary help from a knockdown from Nunez.

Ghana let go of a hook by Seibert simply earlier than the hour mark when he decided Daniel Amartey had dealt with the ball as Nunez made a save within the space.

This resolution can be decisive as a result of one other aim would have put Uruguay forward.

Suarez was booed and cheered in equal measure by the gang when he was substituted for Edinson Cavani within the 66th minute.

Ghana has struggled to create something in response. The closest they acquired to a aim got here with 9 minutes remaining, when Rochette deftly parried Kudus’ highly effective low cross.

Uruguay then realized they wanted one other aim and moved ahead however have been unable to interrupt by means of.

The match resulted in shoving and shoving, with Suarez distraught over the destiny of his aspect.

(AFP)