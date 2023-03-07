Sub-Saharan migrants flee Tunisia after a wave of racist assaults

Sub-Saharan migrants residing in Tunisia have been the goal of a surge in racist assaults, following a speech by President Kais Saied on February 21 denouncing what he known as “hordes of unlawful immigrants”. Since then, many immigrants have urgently tried to return to their international locations of origin. Ivory Coast particularly has organized the repatriation of its residents, who needed to pack up their lives and go away just some days earlier. Our correspondents in Tunis and Abidjan have adopted one another from their hasty departures to their arrival in a rustic many have left way back.