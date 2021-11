On tonight’s show: The death toll rises in Sudan protests as security forces crack down on people marching against the military coup. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Islamist attacks continue in Beni. The local Muslim community faces both the deadly consequences of terrorism and stigmatization. Finally, we take you to meet baby turtles in Senegal. Tourism, fishing, and construction have threatened several species. But with the pandemic slowing, the nests are flourishing.