Sudan braces for Saturday protests against bloody military coup

Sudanese anti-coup protesters plan to flood the streets on Saturday to demonstrate against a military takeover that has derailed the country’s transition to civilian rule and sparked deadly clashes.

On Monday, the military detained Sudan’s civilian leaders, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, prompting a chorus of international condemnation.

Street protests erupted against the coup, triggering a crackdown by security forces that has left at least eight protesters dead and some 170 injured.

Despite the bloodshed, protesters remain defiant, and organizers hope to stage a “million-person” march against the military’s takeover on Saturday.

“We will not be ruled by the military. That is the message we will convey” in the protests, Sudan human rights activist Tahani Abbas said.

“The military forces are bloodthirsty and unjust and we are anticipating what is about to happen in the streets,” Abbas said. “But we are no longer afraid.”

Monday’s inauguration was led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir after huge youth-led protests.

Several pro-democracy activists have been arrested.

On the eve of Saturday’s demonstrations, a US official put the death toll at between 20 and 30, adding that the protests would be “real proof” of the Sudanese military’s intentions.

“We ask the security forces to refrain from all violence against protesters and to fully respect the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully,” the official said in Washington on condition of anonymity.

Telephone lines were virtually inactive on Saturday morning as security forces deployed in large numbers to the streets and blocked bridges connecting the capital Khartoum with neighboring cities.

Security forces set up random checkpoints on main roads, searching passersby and searching cars at random.

Britain’s special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Robert Fairweather, urged Sudan’s security forces to “respect the freedom and right of expression” of the protesters.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. The security services and their leaders will be held responsible for any violence towards the protesters,” he said on Twitter.

‘Serious setback’

Sudan has been led since August 2019 by a civil-military ruling council, along with the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as part of the now stalled transition to full civilian rule.

Hamdok himself was briefly detained before being released and placed under effective house arrest. Other civil ministers and leaders remain in detention.

Days of unrest have rocked Khartoum and other cities.

Protesters have blocked roads with rocks, debris and burning tires.

Stores have largely been closed and government employees have refused to work as part of a civil disobedience campaign.

“The Sudanese people are determined to … regain the achievements of the December 2018 revolution” against Bashir, said Abdelgelil al-Basha, from the sister city of Omdurman, the capital.

Burhan, a high-ranking general under Bashir’s three decades of ironclad rule, has insisted that the military takeover “was not a coup” but was only intended to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.”

The move unleashed a wave of international condemnation and several punitive measures, with the World Bank and the United States freezing aid, a severe blow to a country already mired in a serious economic crisis.

US President Joe Biden has called the coup a “serious setback”, while the African Union has suspended Sudan’s membership for the “unconstitutional” seizure of power.

On Friday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the military to show restraint by reaffirming their “strong condemnation” of the coup.

“People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully,” Guterres said.

Monday’s takeover was the last blow to hit impoverished Sudan, which has enjoyed rare democratic interludes since independence in 1956 and has spent decades torn by civil war.

