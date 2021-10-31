Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade the streets on the seventh day of protests

Sudanese anti-coup protesters opened barricades in Khartoum on Sunday a day after a deadly crackdown on mass demonstrations, as a defiant campaign of civil disobedience against the military seizure of power entered its seventh day.

Tens of thousands flocked across the country for Saturday’s demonstrations, marching against the army’s takeover on October 25, when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained civilian leaders. from Sudan.

The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and cuts in punitive aid, with world powers demanding a speedy return to civilian rule and calling on the military to show “restraint” against protesters.

Volker Perthes, the UN Special Representative in Sudan, said on Sunday that he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed surveillance by the ruling military junta.

“He (Hamdok) remains fine, but under house arrest,” Perthes said. “We discussed options for mediation and the way forward for Sudan. I will continue these efforts with other Sudanese stakeholders.”

Sudan’s independent Central Committee of Physicians said Sunday that militias shot dead a protester on the day of the coup, bringing the total to 12 dead.

A senior US official had estimated that at least 20 to 30 people had died before Saturday’s protests.

At least three people were shot dead and more than 100 wounded during Saturday’s demonstrations, according to doctors, who reported that the dead had gunshot wounds to the head, chest or stomach. Police forces denied the killings or used live bullets.

“No, no, to the military government,” chanted protesters carrying Sudanese flags as they marched through the capital and other cities, while forces fired tear gas to dissolve them.

Sudan has been ruled since August 2019 by a joint civil-military council as part of the now derailed transition to full civilian rule.

Soldiers in the streets

US President Joe Biden has called the coup a “serious setback”, while the African Union has suspended Sudan’s membership for the “unconstitutional” seizure of power.

The World Bank and the United States have frozen aid, a measure that will hit hard for a country that is already mired in a serious economic crisis.

But Burhan, who became de facto leader after former hardline president Omar al-Bashir was ousted and jailed in 2019 following massive youth-led protests, has insisted that the military takeover “was not a knock”.

Instead, Burhan says he wants to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.”

Demonstrations on Saturday shook many cities in Sudan, including the eastern states of Gedaref and Kassala, as well as North Kordofan and the White Nile, witnesses and AFP correspondents said.

As Saturday night fell, many protests in Khartoum and the twin city of Omdurman in the capital subsided. But on Sunday morning the protesters returned to the streets, again using stones and tires to block roads.

The stores remain largely closed in Khartoum, where many government employees refuse to work as part of a nationwide protest campaign.

Army soldiers and the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were seen on many streets in Khartoum and Omdurman.

Security forces have set up random checkpoints on the streets, searching passersby and searching cars at random.

Phone lines, which were largely down Saturday, were back out of intermittent outages. But access to the Internet has been cut off since the army took power.

Sudan has enjoyed rare democratic interludes since independence in 1956 and has spent decades torn by civil war.

Burhan was a general under Bashir’s three decades of rule with an iron fist, and analysts said the coup was aimed at maintaining traditional army control over the northeast African country.

