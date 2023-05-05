Sudanese Armed Forces Report Diplomatic Representatives Dispatched to Saudi Arabia for Talks on Ceasefire.

The Sudanese army has sent representatives to Saudi Arabia to discuss the details of the ongoing ceasefire with its paramilitary opponents.

The ceasefire was initially announced by South Sudan for seven days, and while the regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan supported the ceasefire, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces extended the ceasefire by three days.

However, multiple ceasefire agreements have been reached since the conflict between the rival security forces broke out on 15 April, but none have been observed.

The situation in Sudan has been tense since the ousting of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The country has been ruled by a transitional government since then, with a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilian forces.

The Rapid Support Forces, which are part of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), are accused of carrying out atrocities in the Darfur region, leading to calls for their disbandment.

The RSF was formed in 2013 to fight rebels in the Darfur region. Since then, it has been accused of committing human rights violations, including the killing of protesters during the 2019 uprising.

The current ceasefire is seen as a step towards restoring peace in the country, but many are skeptical about its effectiveness. The talks in Saudi Arabia are aimed at ironing out the details of the ceasefire and ensuring its implementation.

The international community has also been calling for an end to the violence in Sudan. The United Nations has expressed concern over the human rights situation in the country, while the African Union has called for an end to the violence.

The talks in Saudi Arabia are seen as a positive development, but it remains to be seen whether they will lead to a lasting peace in Sudan.

The country has been plagued by conflict and instability for decades, and it will take more than just a ceasefire to restore peace and stability.

