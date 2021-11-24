Sudanese farmers express their views on the coup

Our reporters take us to the barn in Khartoum to hear how Sudanese farmers feel about the coup and the protest movement that is shaking the country.

Entrepreneurs in the Central African Republic are looking for ways to increase cassava production. Root vegetables are a staple in the country, but supplies are dwindling since the pandemic.

And we take a look at the human cost behind Abidjan’s new metro system. Although improved infrastructure is in sight, uprooted residents say they have nowhere to go.