Sudanese forces fire tear gas as thousands gather to protest against the military government

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday at protesters demonstrating against last month’s military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister, witnesses said.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the capital Khartoum and marched towards the presidential palace, before security forces fired tear gas to disperse them, they said.

“I am here to demand the fall of the military regime,” protester Mohamed Alaaldin told AFP.

Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, seized power and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25, but after international condemnation and mass protests, he reinstated the prime minister almost a month later.

However, critics criticized the November 21 deal as “laundering” and accused Hamdok of “treason”, and pro-democracy activists vowed to keep up the pressure on civilian and military authority.

On Tuesday, security forces were stationed around the palace to prevent protesters from approaching.

“No association, no negotiation, no legitimacy,” the protesters chanted, urging the military to “return to their barracks.”

At least 43 people have died in protests against the coup since last month, according to doctors.

Doctors have accused the security forces of using live bullets, but police denied the allegations, saying they only used “minimal force” to disperse the protests.

On Tuesday, police forces were seen chasing protesters in the streets near the presidential palace with “whips,” witnesses said.

“Serious hand injuries have been observed among several protesters,” said the independent Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

The injuries resulted from protesters’ attempts to drop “sound bombs” fired by security forces, he added.

‘Clear and decisive answer’

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a group of unions that called for protests on Tuesday, accused Hamdok and Burhan of seeking to “reproduce the old regime” of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was overthrown and jailed in April 2019 after massive protests.

“Taking to the streets is a clear and decisive response to the nonsense of the coup plotters,” said the SPA, which was also instrumental in the protests against Bashir.

Hamdok, who has been prime minister in the transitional government since 2019, has defended the agreement, which he signed after being released from effective house arrest.

He has said that he partnered with the military to “stop the bloodshed” and “not to waste the achievements of the last two years.”

The Burhan-Hamdok agreement was welcomed by the United Nations, the African Union and Western countries, as well as by the Arab powers Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which have strong ties to the Sudanese military.

The army has promised to release detainees from custody since the coup, and several politicians have since been released.

Burhan has also pledged to lead Sudan to “free and transparent elections” in July 2023.

He has insisted that the measure by the military “was not a coup” but a step “to rectify the transition.”

