Sudanese military denies possibility of negotiating with opposing paramilitary force

Sudan’s military has rejected negotiations with a rival paramilitary force and instead demanded its surrender, amid ongoing fighting in central Khartoum and elsewhere.

A 24-hour ceasefire ended on Thursday, with no new extension. There are concerns that the medical system in the country is about to collapse, with many hospitals having shut down or running out of supplies.

Many people, especially women and children, are leaving their homes for safer areas. There is growing alarm over the deaths of hundreds and fears the country’s current crisis could spiral into civil war.

The US and other countries are making preparations to evacuate their citizens in Sudan, as most major airports are no longer operational.

The United Nations has appealed for a three-day ceasefire beginning on Friday to coincide with the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

At least 330 people have been killed and 3,300 more wounded in the fighting. The UN’s Sudanese Doctors Syndicate has said that 70% of hospitals near the clash sites throughout the country are out of service with at least nine bombed.