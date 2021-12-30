Sudanese protests turn deadly as thousands demonstrate against coup

Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters on Thursday in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital Khartoum, doctors said, as thousands demonstrated against the military government.

“We call on doctors to come to the Arbain hospital in Omdurman because the coup plotters are using real rounds against the protesters and preventing ambulances from reaching them,” the Pro-Democracy Committee of Doctors said in announcing the deaths.

Thursday was the 11th day of major demonstrations since the October 25 coup, in which Abdallah Hamdok was removed from office and later reinstated as prime minister. The protesters have demanded that the military play no role in government during the transition to free elections.

Most of the bridges to Khartoum were closed and at least two of them were blocked by shipping containers. An army checkpoint with an armored vehicle was seen parked on one of the bridges that remained open.

Protesters heading towards a blocked bridge connecting the city of Bahri with the capital chanted: “As much as we sacrifice and die, we will not be ruled by the boot.”

The Reuters witness said tear gas was fired at protesters in Bahri, near the bridge.

On Saturday, protesters opposed to the military government arrived near the presidential palace, despite heavy tear gas and a communications blackout.

Internet and mobile services appeared to be disrupted again in Khartoum on Thursday.

Reuters staff were unable to make or receive domestic and international calls and a source from a telecommunications company said an order to shut down Internet services came from the state-owned Sudan National Telecommunications Corporation.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said more than 200 people were injured during Saturday’s protest, and six were injured by live bullets.

The committee also reported 48 deaths in crackdowns on the military government since October.

“I come for the martyrs. I’m not going to get tired because some people gave their lives for this. Being tired is nothing compared to that, ”said a nurse in Bahri who attended the 11 protests and called herself Jihad.

Several youths wore gloves that allowed them to throw tear gas canisters and stun grenades.

“I wear this glove to protect my brothers, sisters and mothers. When the police shoot tear gas, I can return it, ”said a young man who asked not to be identified.

Sudan’s sovereign council this week restored the powers of arrest, detention and seizure to the country’s intelligence service.

( Jowhar with AFP and REUTERS)