Sudanese security forces disperse protesters after Prime Minister Hamdok resigns

Tonight’s edition: In Sudan, the latest round of protests against the military was met by tear gas and triggered clashes with security forces. The rally was held again in Khartoum and neighboring cities on Tuesday. The first results of an investigation into corruption under South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma find that government decisions are shaped by individuals and interests during his nine years in power. We try the Pan-African range of award-winning experimental Congolese chef Dieuveil Malonga at his Kigali restaurant.