Sudan’s Armed Forces Detain Prime Minister Hamdok For Refusing To Join ‘Coup’

Soldiers arrested most of Sudan's cabinet members and a large number of pro-government party leaders on Monday in an apparent military coup, three political sources said, causing disarray in a fragile transition to democracy.

9:50 am Paris time

Prime Minister Hamdok calls on Sudanese to ‘defend the revolution’

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is reportedly under house arrest, is calling on the Sudanese to continue peaceful protests and “defend the revolution,” according to a post on the Facebook page of the Sudanese Ministry of Information.

He says the joint military forces that previously placed Hamdok under house arrest have been pressuring him to announce a statement in support of the coup.

After refusing to back the coup, the army has now relocated the prime minister to an unknown location, the ministry added in another post.

9:45 am Paris time

State Military Storm Announcer, Detains Employees

Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan’s state broadcaster and detained some employees, the Information Ministry said, as part of what it has called a “coup”.

“Joint military forces raided the radio and television headquarters in Omdurman and detained several staff members,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The internet has been shut down in the country, but images have surfaced on social media showing angry crowds burning tires in the streets.

9:15 am Paris time

EU follows developments in Sudan ‘with utmost concern’

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he was following events in Sudan, where an apparent military coup has taken place, with the greatest concern.

“Following the ongoing events in #Sudan with utmost concern. The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to get the transition process back on track,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Sudan began a transition to democracy after a popular uprising and the removal in April 2019 of President Omar al-Bashir, a Western-rejected autocrat who had presided over the country for nearly three decades.

Under an August 2019 agreement, the military is sharing power with officials appointed by civilian political groups in a governing body known as the Sovereign Council, intended to lead the country to elections by the end of 2023.

9:05 am Paris time

The United States is ‘deeply alarmed’ by the coup reports

US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, said the United States was deeply alarmed by reports of a transitional government military takeover in Sudan.

On the official Twitter account of the State Department’s Office of African Affairs, Feltman warned that a military takeover would violate Sudan’s constitutional declaration and put US aid at risk.

8:50 am, Paris time

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is placed under house arrest

Citing unidentified sources, Dubai-based and Saudi-owned Al Hadath said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been placed under house arrest and four cabinet ministers, a civilian member of the ruling Sovereign Council, and several state governors and party leaders.

There were no immediate comments from the military.

The Information Ministry said “joint military forces” had arrested civilian members of the Sovereign Council and members of the government and taken them to an undisclosed location.

Sudan has been on the brink since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations among military and civilian groups aimed at sharing power following the 2019 ouster of former leader Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was overthrown and jailed after months of street protests. An agreed political transition after his overthrow brought Sudan out of its isolation under three decades of Bashir’s rule and was supposed to lead to elections by the end of 2023.