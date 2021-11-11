Sudan’s Burhan Appoints Post-Coup Transitional Council Without Major Bloc Demanding Civilian Government

Sudan’s de facto ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appointed a new transition council on Thursday after last month’s military coup, excluding representatives of the main bloc who demanded a transfer to a civilian government.

On October 25, Burhan dissolved the government headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, detained civilian leaders and declared a state of emergency across the country, prompting a wave of international condemnation.

His latest announcement comes just two days before the planned mass protests against the coup.

In New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the latest developments were “very worrying.”

“We want to see a return to transition as quickly as possible,” he told reporters.

“We want to see the release of the prime minister, as well as all the other politicians and leaders who have been detained.”

At a closed-door meeting of the Security Council, UN special envoy Volker Perthes warned that “the window for dialogue and for a peaceful resolution is now closing,” according to British Ambassador Barbara Woodward.

#Sudan: the military cannot put democracy demands back in the bottle

People are in the streets like 2 years ago, asking for a return to the democratic transition.

We repeat our call to the armed forces to deliver an agreement based on a genuine partnership between the military and civilians pic.twitter.com/SXs4SAYvWL

– United Kingdom at the UN 🇬🇧 (@UKUN_NewYork) November 11, 2021

Sudan’s Information Ministry, which has remained loyal to the deposed government, quoted the ousted minister Hamza Baloul as saying that the formation of the council was “an extension of the coup measures.”

Under the decree, Burhan, who chaired Sudan’s ruling council formed in August 2019 following the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, remains in office.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, remains his deputy on the 14-member council.

The mixed military-civil body also holds Shamsaldine al-Kabashi, Yasser al-Atta and Ibrahim Gaber, all senior army commanders.

But civilian representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change, the alliance that led the protests against Bashir, were removed from the council.

Among the civilian members is former MP Abou al-Qassem Bortoum, a businessman who supports the normalization of Sudan with Israel.

Salma Abdelgaber from Al-Gazira state in central Sudan, Youssef Gad Karim from North Kordofan state, Abdelbaqi al-Zubair representing Khartoum state and Rajaa Nicola, a Coptic, are also on the list.

Former rebel leaders Malik Agar, Alhady Idris and Altaher Hagar, who signed a peace agreement with the government in 2020, also kept their seats.

A member of eastern Sudan has yet to be named pending consultations, according to state television.

International pressure

The military takeover last month sparked anti-coup protests across the country that were met with a bloody crackdown that left at least 14 people dead, according to doctors.

Since then, dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested, as Sudan has largely remained under a rigorous internet shutdown.

On Thursday, the telecommunications authority said the Internet shutdown was ordered to “safeguard national security” and would remain in effect until further notice.

A court ruling had ordered the end of the blackout.

On Thursday, security forces arrested activist Mohamed Nagi al-Assam, according to an independent doctors union.

Assam was a prominent activist during the 2019 protests that led to Bashir’s impeachment.

The military takeover has triggered international condemnation, punitive aid cuts and demands for a speedy return to civilian rule.

Burhan insists that “it was not a coup” but a move to “rectify the course of the transition.”

Sudan’s military has said that the formation of a new civilian government is “imminent”.

#NorwayUNSC remains deeply concerned about developments in #Sudan

The transition to democracy is in real danger. However, it is not too late to act if we stick together and send consistent messages.

All those detained since October 25 must be released as a prerequisite for a real dialogue pic.twitter.com/1yzyjce4nJ

– NorwayUN (@NorwayUN) November 11, 2021

On Tuesday, Burhan met diplomats from the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway who called for Hamdok’s “restoration” to office and the release of all those detained.

“We discuss our strong desire to get Sudan’s democratic transition back on track. We warn against unilateral action,” the diplomatic troika said.

Hamdok was briefly detained immediately after the coup, but was later placed under effective house arrest.

Last week, the military released four civilian members of the former government, but key officials are still in detention.

On Thursday, several EU ambassadors called for “a return to constitutional order.”

(AFP)