Sudan’s capital rocked by new street clashes as UN coup

Security forces clashed with protesters on Thursday angered by a military coup that derailed a fragile transition to democracy and sparked an international outcry.

At least one protester died, according to doctors, on the fourth day of street violence in Khartoum, when the UN Security Council called on the military to restore the civilian-led government they toppled on Monday.

The council, in a unanimously approved statement, expressed “serious concern” over the army’s seizure of power in the poverty-stricken northeast African nation and urged all parties “to engage in dialogue without preconditions.”

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir after huge youth-led protests, dissolved the country’s fragile government on Monday.

While the civilian leader, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has been under effective house arrest, the capital has been rocked by days of unrest and is preparing for large demonstrations on Saturday.

Roads have been blocked by barricades of rocks, debris and burning car tires that have sent black smoke into the sky, while most stores have been closed in a campaign of civil disobedience.

“We don’t want military power, we want a free democratic life in this country,” said one protester, who asked not to be named.

Control of the generals over the country

The latest street clashes on Thursday shook the restless Burri district in eastern Khartoum and the Khartoum-North suburb, AFP journalists said.

At least one protester was killed in the clashes in Khartoum-north, said a committee of doctors linked to the protest movement.

That brings the number of protesters killed since Monday’s coup to eight, up from the number of seven reported by health officials earlier that day. Some 170 have been injured.

On Thursday, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets were fired at protesters, and witnesses reported several injuries.

The coup was the last to hit the country, which has experienced only rare democratic interludes since independence in 1956.

The World Bank and the United States froze aid and denounced the army’s takeover, while the African Union suspended Sudan’s membership for what it called the “unconstitutional” takeover.

The United States, the EU, Britain, Norway and other nations in a joint statement emphasized their continued recognition of the “prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of the transitional government.”

Sudan has been ruled since August 2019 by a joint civil-military council, along with the Hamdok administration, as part of a transition to full civilian rule.

In recent years, the country – previously blacklisted by the United States as a “state sponsor of terrorism” – has made leaps and bounds toward rejoining the international community, hoping to boost aid and investment.

But analysts had said that the role of civilians receded before the coup, which experts see as the way that generals have long held control of the country.

Tear gas, rubber bullets

Recalling the massive protests of 2019, Sudan’s pro-democracy movements called for “protests of a million people” on Saturday, further increasing tensions.

A protester on Thursday described the game of cat and mouse with security forces, saying that “they have been trying since yesterday morning to remove all of our barricades, firing tear gas and rubber bullets.”

“But we go and rebuild them as soon as they leave,” added activist Hatem Ahmed from Khartoum. “We will only remove the barricades when the civilian government is back.”

Burhan, a high-ranking general during Bashir’s three-decade hardline rule, has fired six Sudanese ambassadors, including those from the United States, the EU, China and France, who have criticized his actions.

Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, whose father was the prime minister overthrown by Bashir’s coup in 1989, is one of the few civilian leaders who is not in detention and has become one of the main critical voices.

On Thursday, he praised diplomats – 68 according to one of them – who have opposed the inauguration, saying that “any free ambassador who opposes the coup is a victory for the revolution.”

(AFP)