Saudi Arabia and the United States confirmed on Friday that the conflicting parties in Sudan are observing the new weeklong cease-fire more closely, following days of sporadic fighting. The cease-fire was brokered by Riyadh and Washington and came into effect on Monday. However, fighting continued in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, and in the western Darfur region. The joint statement by the two mediators revealed that particularly brutal battles occurred on Wednesday.

The Sudan conflict materialised midway through April after months of rising tension between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict has resulted in at least 863 civilian fatalities, including 190 children, according to recent data from the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate.

This is the seventh time a cease-fire has been attempted after the other six were breached. A new cross-party committee was established to monitor possible breaches, and on Wednesday observed “use of artillery and military aircraft and drones, credible reports of air strikes, sustained fighting” in Khartoum and Darfur.

According to the joint statement, humanitarian missions could deliver “urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan” on Thursday amid reported calmness. Additionally, the statement indicated that efforts were underway to resume telecommunications services in Khartoum and other areas of the country.

On Friday, Khartoum inhabitants reported only sporadic gunfire. However, the Sudan TV broadcast a statement later in the day by the Defence Ministry, calling on all retired soldiers and citizens capable of fighting to head to the nearest military command to arm themselves for self-protection, but it did not specify why. Looting has significantly increased across many Khartoum districts over the past six weeks, and they are also without water and electricity.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of potential sanctions on both parties if they disobeyed the latest cease-fire rules. The UN reports that over a million Sudanese have been displaced internally, with approximately 300,000 fleeing to neighbouring countries. The conflict has brought the East African country to the brink of Total System Failure, with urban parts of Khartoum and its surrounding city of Omdurman deteriorating into battlegrounds.

Late Thursday, the World Food Programme reached over half a million people with food and nutrition support across nine Sudanese states, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. Riyadh and Washington called on the Sudanese military and the RSF to adhere to the cease-fire.

(AP)