Sudan’s ongoing power struggle results in death of more than 400 civilians.

Gunfire and heavy artillery fire continue in various parts of Khartoum, Sudan, despite the cease-fire extension between the country’s top generals.

The power struggle between Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, commander of Sudan’s military, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, has killed hundreds and caused thousands to flee their homes.

The Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate has reported that 411 civilians have been killed and 2,023 have been injured.

In West Darfur’s provincial capital, Genena, intensified violence has left 89 dead. The fighting has disrupted hopes for a democratic transition in Sudan following former dictator Omar al-Bashir’s ousting after a popular uprising.

As foreign countries continue to evacuate their citizens, the UN estimates that over 50,000 refugees mostly women and children have fled to Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, raising fears of instability in the region.

Many refugees face risks, as paramilitary fighters stop them at roadblocks outside Khartoum, demand valuables, and raid homes.

The conflict has left wide areas of Khartoum without water and electricity, and those sheltering at home are running out of food and supplies.

The military and paramilitaries have been accused of human rights abuses, and a unit of Sudan’s armed forces, the Central Reserve Police, has been sanctioned by the US for grave human rights violations against pro-democracy protesters.

Former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok warned that a full-blown civil war in Sudan would have disastrous consequences for the world.