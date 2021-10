Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, local media say

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was placed under house arrest after an unidentified military force besieged his home early Monday, Al Hadath TV reported Monday citing unidentified sources.

No independent confirmation was immediately available.

A military force stormed the home of the prime minister’s media adviser and arrested him early Monday, family sources told Reuters.

(REUTERS)