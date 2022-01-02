Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok announces resignation in a televised speech

Sudan’s civilian Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday evening on state television, more than two months after being restored as part of a political deal with the military.

In a televised speech, he said a roundtable discussion was needed to reach a new agreement for Sudan’s political transition to democracy.

“I have tried my best to stop the country from slipping into disaster,” he said.

“Given the fragmentation of the political forces and the conflicts between the (military and civilian) parts of the transition … despite everything that has been done to reach agreement … it has not happened,” he said.

Sudan “passes over a dangerous turning point that threatens its entire survival,” he added.

The announcement throws Sudan’s political future even deeper into uncertainty, three years after an uprising that led to the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

How history will judge Hamdok is too early to say. Some see him as a collaborator who gave in to the military by giving them a civilian face, others say he is an honest man who tried to do the right thing, but ended up in a situation beyond his control.

– Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 2, 2022

An economist and former UN official, Hamdok became prime minister under a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians after Bashir’s overthrow.

Deposed and placed under house arrest by the military during a coup on October 25, he was reinstated in November.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)