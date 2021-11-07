Sudan’s security forces fire tear gas as protesters begin a two-day anti-coup campaign

On Sunday, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup demonstrations, and protesters in several cities joined a call for two days of civil disobedience against last month’s military takeover.

Hundreds of anti-coup protesters demonstrated in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, as well as in its sister city of Omdurman, Wad Madni to the south and the northern city of Atbara.

“The authority belongs to the people,” the protesters chanted, calling “no, no to the military government” and demanding a “civil government.”

Anti-coup protests have occurred across the country since the October 25 takeover by the army, but they have been met with deadly repression.

At least 14 protesters have been killed and some 300 injured, according to the independent Sudan Central Medical Committee.

“Protesters took barricades in the streets, set car tires on fire, shouted against the military government and chanted that civil government is the people’s choice,” said Hoda Othman, who witnessed the protests in Omdurman on Sunday.

Nearly two weeks ago, Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the government, as well as the ruling joint military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was supposed to lead the country toward full civilian rule.

Burhan also declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan’s civilian leaders.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was briefly detained, but was later placed under effective house arrest.

Teachers arrested

Sunday’s demonstrations followed calls for two days of civil disobedience by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a group of unions that were also instrumental in the 2018-2019 protests that led to the removal of strongman Omar al -Bashir in April 2019..

“The Sudanese people have rejected the military coup,” the SPA said, promising “no negotiation, association, legitimacy.”

In the eastern Khartoum district of Burri, protesters built barricades of burning tires.

“Subsequently, the security forces dispersed the protest by firing tear gas and began to remove the barricades,” said protester Mosab Abdalla.

Earlier on Sunday, dozens of teachers demonstrated against the army in front of the Ministry of Education in Khartoum.

“We are organizing a silent position against Burhan’s decisions,” said geography professor Mohamed al-Amin, who participated in the protest.

“The police came and tear gassed us, even though we were just standing in the streets with banners.”

There were no confirmed reports of casualties, but about 87 teachers have been detained, according to the SPA.

The teachers’ rally came after the military leadership replaced department heads in the Ministry of Education, as part of sweeping changes it made across multiple sectors.

“The protest rejects the return of remnants of the old regime” linked to the now jailed former resident Bashir, the teachers union said.

Internet outages

SPA appeals for civil disobedience were distributed via text messages to avoid internet outages since the coup.

On Sunday there appeared to be a mixed fulfillment of the call among retailers.

Some stores were still open, but others were closed in Khartoum, as well as in the neighboring cities of Omdurman and Khartoum-North, according to witnesses.

The military takeover sparked international condemnation, including cuts in punitive aid and demands for a speedy return to civilian rule.

Burhan insists that “it was not a coup” but a move to “rectify the course of the transition.”

On Thursday, the military released four civilian members of the government.

But other key officials are still under surveillance, and on the same day, security forces arrested other civilian leaders near a United Nations building in Khartoum, following their meeting with UN Special Representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes. .

“We call on military leaders to stop arresting politicians and activists and to stop committing human rights violations,” Perthes said afterward.

