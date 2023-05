The UN’s Secretary General has warned that “Sudan cannot afford a struggle for power between two people.” This comes as over 120 lives have been lost in the deadliest floods and landslides to hit Rwanda in recent years. Meanwhile, concerns continue to mount over the EACOP project, which is set to create the world’s longest heated pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania. Critics argue that the move represents a huge investment in fossil fuels and is likely to contribute to climate disaster.