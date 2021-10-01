Suicide of ex-cop ends 35-year hunt for French serial killer

A former police officer suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France’s oldest unsolved cases was found dead after 35 years of evading arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity.

Francois Vérove, 59, committed suicide in his rented house in southern France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a “written statement” and with DNA evidence that later confirmed his identity, the Paris prosecutor said and the sources.

The man, nicknamed “Le Grêlé” (“pockmarked”), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of girls, but was never arrested.

The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 1990s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement Thursday night.

“The DNA tests that were immediately ordered by the investigating judge established a match between the genetic profile found at various crime scenes and that of the dead man,” he added.

Multiple murders

Vérove committed suicide in a rented apartment, leaving a written confession, a source close to the case told AFP.

In the most notorious case, he was suspected of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl named Cécile who was found dead in the basement of the building where she lived in the 19th arrondissement of Paris.

Police believe they grabbed her as she was leaving the building’s elevator on her way to school and dragged her to the basement.

He is also believed to have strangled a couple in the central Marais district of the capital in 1987.

Over the years, investigators came to believe that the suspect may have been part of the gendarmerie (police-like armed forces in charge of internal security) at the time of the crimes, and established a DNA profile of he.

In recent months, an examining magistrate had begun questioning some 750 gendarmes who had been deployed to the Paris region at the time.

One of them was Vérove, a 59-year-old man living in the south of France, who was summoned on September 24 for questioning on September 29.

But then he was reported missing by his wife on September 27 and found dead two days later in Grau-du-Roi, a seaside resort on the Mediterranean coast, the Paris prosecutor said.

He was a former gendarme, who later became a police officer and later retired, he confirmed.

‘He took secrets with him’

The Midi Libre newspaper said he had been living quietly in a residential neighborhood in Grau-du-Roi for years.

According to local media, Vérove mentioned “past impulses” in a letter he left behind, which he had since “controlled”, and said he had not committed any crime after 1997. The confession to the murder did not contain details, they said.

In 1986, the police had published a police sketch based on witness statements that showed a man in his mid-25s, six feet tall, with light brown hair and visible acne marks on his face.

Cecile’s family lawyer, Didier Seban, thanked the police for their work but also told AFP that it was “painful to know that the criminal took their secrets.”

According to the Parisien newspaper, Vérove is also a suspect in another murder near Paris, of Karine Leroy, 19, in 1994 in the city of Meaux.

