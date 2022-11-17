Support convoys arrive within the Ethiopian area of Tigray after the armistice

In tonight’s version: The UN Meals Company says 15 vehicles carrying meals support have entered Ethiopia’s Tigray area. This comes at a time when humanitarian organizations had been in a position to attain the world for the primary time because the signing of the ceasefire settlement two weeks in the past. We converse to David Miliband, Chair of the Worldwide Rescue Committee, in regards to the newest developments, in addition to the household of outstanding South African anti-apartheid hero Dulce September in search of justice in a Paris court docket.