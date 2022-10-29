Supporters of Bolsonaro and Lula watch the ultimate presidential debate in Brazil with soccer enthusiasm

Whereas right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro exchanged barbs along with his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, within the last debate earlier than Sunday’s presidential confrontation, supporters of the candidates gathered of their strongholds to observe the confrontation. The stormy controversy was as dramatic as a soccer match, however followers had been divided over the end result.

When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva uttered the phrases, “Dad, forgive the ignorance,” the cinema of Armazem do Campo in Rio de Janeiro’s Lapa neighborhood erupted with whistles and approving cheers.

Lula’s supporters didn’t randomly select this location to observe the ultimate presidential debate in Brazil. Cinema Armazem do Campo is a cultural stronghold of the Landless Employees Motion (MST), the hardline Brazilian peasant group that helps equitable land distribution and that has challenged conventional property rights.

Bolsonaro, who has shut hyperlinks to the Brazilian agribusiness trade, is a vocal critic of the peasant peasant motion, and the group has backed Lula within the 2022 presidential race.

Within the grocery retailer on the bottom flooring of the cinema, each nook is embellished with posters, posters and books bearing the picture of the previous president. Upstairs, the viewing room was crammed to capability. Tons of of individuals, carrying Lola posters on their chests and beer of their palms, gathered to observe the talk on the cinema display. Spectators shouted, clapped, laughed and expressed the identical indignation that they had been doing throughout a soccer match.

On this left-wing stronghold, there aren’t any admirers of Bolsonaro, who has described land rights activists as “terrorists”.

“The federal government of Jair Bolsonaro is oppressing us,” stated Renato Souza, a tall, gray-haired man. “He allowed the angel to shoot us.” Souza, a member of the motion, was referring to the frequent assaults on the group throughout Bolsonaro’s tenure, when the motion’s activists had been repeatedly threatened and in some instances killed.

On Friday night, when Lula defended his “small household farming” land-distribution insurance policies and his connection to MST, spectators reacted as if the house group had scored a successful purpose.

‘I watch all our president’s speeches’ Removed from the bustle of downtown, Bolsonaro voters met in Copacabana final evening. The realm historically favored by the best has been residence to the biggest demonstrations in help of the incumbent over the previous 4 years.

The environment was festive. Some voters got here with their households whereas others leaned on the desk, proudly sporting the state flag round their necks.

The eyes of Sofia Pena and Junior Oliveira Souza are glued to the display broadcasting the talk. “Very nicely stated! Bravo Captain!” They frolicked loud, exchanging opinions with fellow Bolsonaro supporters on the different tables. “I watch all of our president’s speeches,” stated Pina proudly.

Shoppers watch the presidential debate between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro. © Julia Courtois, France 24 When delicate matters such because the atmosphere and the Covid-19 virus emerged through the dialogue, the 2 associates emphatically defended their candidate. “Bolsonaro was the primary to purchase the vaccines, and he doesn’t take duty for the deaths associated to Covid,” Souza stated. Everybody there appeared to agree that Bolsonaro’s efficiency was wonderful.

Liars, thieves, ideological warriors: a heated debate The final presidential debate, like others within the marketing campaign path, was contentious as the 2 candidates commerce barbs, accusing one another of waging an ideological warfare.

Few proposals got here up and the candidates did not actually defend their applications, preferring as an alternative to repeat their very own data, attacking one another and calling one another “liars”.

“This man is the largest liar within the historical past of Brazil,” Lula stated through the first minutes of the talk, broadcast by TV Globo, the nation’s most watched channel. “Ought to we hearth him to cease mendacity?” requested Bolsonaro earlier than calling Lula a “bandit”.

In Lapa, Larissa Santos, a 35-year-old promoting supervisor who watched the talk in downtown Rio, thought Lula was “making an attempt to speak about his program. He stated he needed to make training extra accessible, instruments, not weapons.”

Nonetheless, Lula, who’s normally public speaker, spent quite a lot of time behind his desk, recording what he completed throughout his tenure. He additionally managed his time poorly, permitting his opponent to ship a number of lengthy monologues.

At Batu Loco, one other bar in Copacabana, a vibrant white gentle illuminated the inexperienced and yellow shirts of its clients. The partitions are embellished with outdated yellow tiles, which is a typical decor for these eating places within the Carioca neighborhoods.

Fabricio Nunes arrived to observe the talk alone. Between sips of low-cost beer, the 42-year-old businessman famous that Bolsonaro was “brave” to conduct the talk on TV Globo. Bolsonaro’s supporters consider that the Brazilian channel, which hosted the talk, is a media device utilized by the left.

Nunes is from Pernambuco, a state with a majority loyal to Lula, and stated he believes within the present president. “I all the time say he is a candidate for reality. He would not lie, he is all the time very clear,” he stated.

Tight race, opinion polls, Lula supporters consider Bolsonaro’s aggressive tone is tarnishing his fame. stated Santos, who was proudly watching the talk.

Lola’s efficiency additionally satisfied Camila Lariccia, a 32-year-old instructor. “Lola is doing rather well, he is immediately addressing the factors that have an effect on Brazilian society,” she stated.

In keeping with the newest Datafolha ballot, revealed on Thursday, Lula barely elevated his lead, with 53% of respondents saying they meant to vote for him, in comparison with 47% for Bolsonaro.

It is a six-point hole, up from simply 4 factors final week.

However opinion polls in Brazil proved inaccurate through the first spherical of the presidential election, when Bolsonaro and his allies scored a lot better than pollsters anticipated. With all eyes on Sunday’s vote, the stakes and suspense across the historic Brazilian election are actually very excessive.

This text has been translated from the unique language into French.

Brazilian presidential election: Lula vs Bolsonaro © Studio Graphique FMM