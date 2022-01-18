Suspected of betraying Anne Frank to Nazis identified after 77 years

A six-year investigation into the betrayal of AnneFrank has identified a surprising suspect in the mystery of how the Nazis found the hiding place of the famous diary writer in 1944.

Anne and seven other Jews were discovered by the Nazis on August 4 of that year, after hiding for almost two years in a secret annex above a warehouse by the Amsterdam canal. All were deported and engaged in the Bergen Belsen camp at the age of 15.

A team that included retired US FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and about 20 historians, criminologists and computer specialists identified a relatively unknown figure, Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, as a leading suspect in revealing the hiding place.

Some other experts stressed that the evidence against him was not conclusive.

Investigative team member Pieter van Twisk said the crucial new evidence was an unsigned note to Anne’s father Otto found in an old post-war investigation file, which specifically named Van den Bergh, claiming he passed on the information.

The note said that Van den Bergh had access to addresses where Jews hid as a member of Amsterdam’s Jewish Council during wartime and had sent lists of such addresses to the Nazis to save his own family.

Twisk said only four of the first 32 names remained after the research, with Van den Bergh as the main suspect.

Investigators confirmed that Otto, the only member of the family who survived the war, was aware of the note but chose never to speak about it in public.

Van Twisk speculated that Frank’s reason to remain silent about the accusation was probably that he could not be sure it was true, that he would not want information published that could fuel further anti-Semitism and that he would not want Van den Bergh’s three daughters to be blamed for something their father may have done.

Otto “had been to Auschwitz,” Van Twisk said. “He knew that people in difficult situations sometimes do things that cannot be morally justified.”

While other members of the Jewish Council were deported in 1943, Van den Bergh was able to remain in the Netherlands. He died in 1950.

Historian Erik Somers at the Dutch NIOD Institute for the Study of War, Holocaust and Genocide praised the extensive investigation, but was skeptical of its conclusion.

He questioned the centrality of the anonymous note in the arguments for Van den Bergh’s responsibility and said that the team made assumptions about Jewish institutions in wartime in Amsterdam that are not supported by other historical research.

According to Somers, there are many possible reasons why Van den Bergh was never deported because “he was a very influential man”.

“The Nazis were ultimately responsible” Miep Gies, one of the family’s aides, kept Anne’s diary until Otto returned and published it only in 1947. It has since been translated into 60 languages ​​and captured the imagination of millions of readers around the world.

TheAnneFrankHouse Foundation was not involved in the investigation of cold cases, but shared information from its archives to help.

Director Ronald Leopold said the research had “generated important new information and a fascinating hypothesis that deserves further research”.

Using modern research techniques, a master database was compiled with lists of Dutch employees, informants, historical documents, police records and previous research to reveal new clues.

Dozens of scenarios and locations for suspects were visualized on a map to identify a traitor, based on knowledge of the hiding place, motive and possibility.

The results of the new research will be published in a book by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan, “The Betrayal of AnneFrank”, which will be released on Tuesday.

The director of the Dutch Jewish organization CIDI, which fights anti-Semitism, told Reuters that she hoped the book would provide insights into wartime conditions for Amsterdam’s Jewish population.

“If this turns into ‘the Jews did it’, it would be unfortunate. The Nazis were ultimately responsible,” said Hanna Luden of CIDI.

(REUTERS)