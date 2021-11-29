Sweden chooses Andersson as its first female PM for the second time in a week

Magdalena Andersson, who last week was Sweden’s first female prime minister for a few hours before resigning because a budget defeat caused a coalition partner to resign, was re-elected on Monday as the Nordic nation’s head of government.

In a vote of 101-173 with 75 abstentions, the 349-seat Riksdag elected Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, as prime minister. It will form a one-party minority government. His cabinet is expected to be appointed on Tuesday. Formally, it will be installed after an audience with King Carlos XVI Gustavo, the monarch of Sweden.

Andersson served as prime minister for seven hours before resigning last week after the Greens abandoned their bipartisan coalition. His move followed the rejection of his government’s budget proposal in favor of one put forward by opposition parties, including right-wing Swedish Democratic populists, who have their roots in a neo-Nazi movement.

Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can be appointed and govern as long as a parliamentary majority (a minimum of 175 legislators) is not against them.

In a speech to parliament, Center Party leader Annie Loof said that a prime minister “means a lot to many girls and women to see this glass ceiling shattered. I am proud that (the Center Party) is involved and makes it possible. ”His party abstains from voting for or against Andersson, paving the way for his election.

Andersson’s appointment as prime minister marked a milestone for Sweden, considered for decades one of the most progressive countries in Europe when it comes to gender relations, but which did not yet have a woman in the highest political office.

The right wing of the Riksdag is divided. Ulf Kristersson, head of the moderate opposition party, Sweden’s second-largest, has repeatedly said that a center-right government is not feasible because no dominant party wants to cooperate with the third-largest party, the right-wing Swedish Democrats.

Andersson’s predecessor as prime minister, Stefan Lofven, continues to lead the Swedish government in an interim capacity until a new one is formed.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for September 11.

(AP)