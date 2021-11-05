swedish supergroup abba returns with new album 'voyage' after 40-year hiatus

Swedish pop sensation ABBA returned on Friday with her new album “Voyage”, nearly 40 years after their split, with a digital avatar concert finally planned in London.

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, who form the acronym ABBA, have not released any new music since their split in 1982, a year after their last album “The Visitors.”

“Voyage” was released at midnight on Thursday in various time zones, much to the delight of fans around the world.

“It doesn’t sound dated, it doesn’t sound 40 years ago,” ABBA fan Emilie De Laere said at a party in Stockholm to hear the long-awaited release from the Swedish band.

After years of speculation and multiple tracks, the group finally announced the reunion and new album in September, releasing the singles “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Turn Me Off.”

The 10-track “Voyage” isn’t all the group will release.

They will also present digital avatars, nicknamed “ABBAtars,” at a concert in London in May, resembling themselves from 1979.

The holograms are the product of a years-long project, designed in association with a special effects company from Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Delayed repeatedly by technical difficulties, then by the Covid-19 pandemic, they will finally be unveiled in May.

‘ABBA sound’

The group initially dreamed up the idea of ​​avatars, and then music followed suit.

By 2018, ABBA had confirmed rumors of his return to the studio and that at least two new songs were being recorded.

But great efforts were made to keep the music secret.

“First it was just two songs, and then we said, ‘Well maybe we should do some others,’ what do the girls say and they said ‘Yes,’” explained Benny Andersson, 74, when the album was announced.

“So I asked them ‘why don’t we make a full album?'” He added.

He and Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76, have been promoting the album in recent weeks, while Agnetha Faltskog, 71, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, have chosen to avoid busy promotion schedules.

All promotion came to a halt for 24 hours this week after two people died at a tribute concert north of Stockholm on Tuesday night.

In addition to the two songs released in September, a third track from the album was released in October, a modernized version of “Just A Notion,” originally recorded in 1978 but never released before.

The newly released songs can’t escape being compared to hits like “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Money, Money, Money,” but to the band members they are not concerned with disappointing fans.

“We don’t have to prove anything, what does it matter if people think we were better before?” Andersson told the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

For Swedish fan Peter Palmquist at least, the new album has struck the right note between old and new.

“It is true to the ABBA sound, but it is not nostalgic, staying where they are but the people they have become today,” he said.

According to Jean-Marie Potiez, one of the group’s best-known international experts, age has given some of the singers a new edge.

“Agnetha and Anni-Frid’s voices have lost their high notes, which is normal given their age, but they have gained in depth and sensitivity.”

“When they sing together, both of them, like in ‘Don’t Shut Me Down,’ it’s the sound of ABBA.”

Despite two divorces – Bjorn and Agnetha and Benny and Anni-Frid were married for several years – the four remain good friends.

But “Voyage”, the band’s ninth studio album, will be their last, the group’s two B’s confirmed in an interview with The Guardian at the end of October.

(AFP)