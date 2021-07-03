Syrian army shelling kills nine civilians, mostly children, monitor says

Seven children were among the nine civilians killed on Saturday by Syrian regime artillery fire in the northwestern rebel stronghold of Idlib, a war observer said, while a UN agency condemned the “tragic” deaths.

The shelling also injured about 15 others at various locations in the Jabal al-Zawiya area to the south of the stronghold, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It killed five members of the same family — a man, his wife and three of their children — in Iblin village, two children in Balyun and two girls in Balshun, it said.

In Iblin, an AFP photographer saw the family’s bodies arriving at a health pharmacy, wrapped in wool and cotton blankets.

Nurses and others prepared the bodies for burial, and cleaned the bloodied corpse of a young boy before wrapping it in white cloth, he said.

The Idlib health directorate said the man killed in Iblin worked with his family for the local branch.

The United Nations children’s organization UNICEF said the attacks were “simply tragic” and “the worst” since a ceasefire was signed in March last year.

“An escalation of violence will only shorten the lives of more children,” UNICEF said.

Two of the murdered girls were the daughters of a member of the White Helmets rescue group, UNICEF said, adding they were aged seven and 14.

“Last year alone, 512 children were killed in Syria, the majority in the northwest is home to 1.7 million vulnerable children,” UNICEF said.

Violations of the 2020 ceasefire brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel support Turkey are relatively common as government forces continue to exert pressure on the rebel enclave.

According to the monitor, Russian warplanes have shelled the southern region of Idlib in recent weeks along with artillery shelling by regime forces.

The war in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it began brutally cracking down peaceful demonstrations in 2011.

