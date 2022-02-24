Syrian media reported that Israeli air strikes killed three Syrian soldiers near Damascus

Syrian state media reported that three Syrian soldiers were killed Thursday morning in an Israeli air strike near the capital, Damascus.

It is the fourth reported time this month that Israel has launched air strikes inside Syria, keeping pace with its campaign against pro-Iranian forces supporting the Damascus government in the more than decade-long civil war.

The official SANA media reported that “the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with several missiles,” adding that three soldiers were killed.

It added that the Syrian Air Defense Ministry intercepted most of the missiles in the attack, which took place around 1:10 am (23:10 GMT).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a wide network of sources across the country, reported hearing explosions in Damascus and its countryside “after the Syrian regime’s defense intercepted Israeli missiles.”

It follows strikes in recent days on a town near the Golan Heights and a Syrian military post on 17 February and an attack on anti-aircraft batteries at the beginning of the month.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian soil, targeting government sites as well as Iranian-backed coalition forces and Shiite Hezbollah fighters.

Israel rarely comments on its air strikes in Syria. But it has repeatedly said that it will not allow Iran to deepen its influence in Syria.

