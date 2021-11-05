Syrian refugees in Turkey face deportation for viral videos of bananas

The banana has become the striking symbol of the growing tensions between the Turks and the nearly 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. Viral TikTok videos of young Syrians filming themselves eating the yellow fruit have drawn the ire of the Turkish police, and Ankara has ordered the deportation of 11 Syrians who posted videos of bananas.

It all started with a video filmed in Istanbul showing a heated exchange about the role of refugees in Turkey’s economic crisis. In the clip, a Turk lashes out at a Syrian student, whom he accuses of buying “kilos of bananas” when he can’t afford to “eat even one.” Another woman intervenes and accuses Syrians of living comfortably in Turkey instead of returning to their country to fight (Syria has been plagued by civil war for more than a decade). The student tries to explain that she has nowhere to go in Syria, but her words fall on deaf ears.

Making fun of xenophobia with banana videos

Inspired by the video, young Syrians living in Turkey turned to TikTok. Using mockery to denounce the daily xenophobia Syrians experience in the country, they made videos of themselves eating bananas using the sound clip from the original video.

Bazı Suriyeli kullanıcılar ise Türk Lirası’nın dollar karşısındaki değer kaybının ardından “Muz” görseli bulunan banknotlar paylaşmaya başladı. pic.twitter.com/QMKyjwHH98

– Aykırı (@aykiricomtr) October 25, 2021

Other Syrian users shared images of the Turkish flag with the crescent replaced by a banana. Users also mocked the country’s economic situation, posting videos of themselves cutting a banana into pieces to share with their families or images of US banknotes retouched to include bananas (a reference to the sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira against the dollar. , especially in the United States). the last months).

The authorities have responded vigorously to the banana “campaign”, cracking down on Syrian users who participated. After being arrested last Thursday by Turkish police who accused them of insulting Turks and inciting hatred, 11 Syrians who posted videos of bananas now face deportation. Other refugees may follow, still under investigation.

Syrian journalist Majed Shamaa, who published a satirical video report on the banana challenge, was also arrested last Sunday.

Turkish authorities arrested a journalist from the Oriente channel, Majed Shamaa, for a funny video in which he asked Syrians in Istanbul what they thought about the Turkish outrage over the banana videos. pic.twitter.com/ih3gQUjuRl

– Lindsey Snell (@LindseySnell) October 31, 2021

He is currently detained in Gaziantep and faces deportation. Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) are campaigning for his release.

URGENT – Syrian journalist Majed Shama (@OrientNews), currently in Gaziantep, faces deportation to #Syria, where he is threatened by the government. Turkish authorities blame him for mocking a controversy on social media amid tensions between Turks and Syrians. pic.twitter.com/GchfGbeBJr

– RSF (@RSF_inter) November 3, 2021

As the country struggles with economic and financial woes, these banana videos have also touched a nerve among Turks, particularly those who blame Syrian and Afghan refugees for taking away their jobs. “The real problem is the danger [these refugees] they pose the future of Turkey, ”said a Turkish editorialist.

Turkey’s Syrians have become Erdogan’s burden

Ten years ago, Turkey opened its doors to Syrians fleeing their country’s civil war and the repression of President Bashar al-Assad. However, the authorities did not expect the refugees to stay that long. Since then, Turkey’s economic situation has deteriorated further, and the income gap between Syrians and Turks has widened. This situation explains Turkey’s reluctance to accept new refugees, for example from Afghanistan.

Politically, Turkey’s Syrians have become a burden to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development party (AKP). On the other hand, they have become a possible advantage for the opposition of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). In a country where the proportion of foreign births remains very low compared to the OECD average, the party epitomizes Turkish resentment towards foreigners.

The governor of Bolu, located in the northwest of the country, imposed a curfew on migrants in his city to encourage them to “respect the culture and traditions of Turkish society.” A few months earlier, the mayor of Bolu, also a member of the CHP party, generated controversy with a proposal to increase water prices for foreigners. Meanwhile, the party’s chairman, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, has repeatedly said that he wants to send “his Syrian brothers” home.

The war in Syria was initially an electoral boost for the AKP. Ankara’s military operations against Syrian Kurds boosted Erdogan’s popularity, while his electoral base saw the president’s opening up to Syrian refugees as the epitome of a generous new Turkish leadership in the Muslim world.

However, support for Erdogan has eroded with the economic crisis. Many Turks can no longer bear jokes about the state of their country, and for Syrians facing deportation from Turkey, bananas are no longer a joke.

This article was translated from the original in French.