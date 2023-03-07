Syrian state media mentioned that the Israeli strike destroyed Aleppo airport

Syrian official media reported that an Israeli air strike focused Aleppo Airport at daybreak on Tuesday, and put it out of service.

The official Syrian Information Company (SANA) quoted a navy supply as saying that Israel “carried out an air assault from the course of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, concentrating on Aleppo Worldwide Airport.”

SANA mentioned the strike “precipitated materials harm” on the airport.

It was not instantly clear if there have been any accidents.

There was no remark from Israeli officers. Israel has carried out a whole lot of strikes on targets inside government-held areas of Syria in recent times, together with assaults on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, nevertheless it not often acknowledges or discusses the operations.

Nonetheless, Israel has acknowledged that it’s concentrating on the bases of armed teams allied with Iran, akin to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has despatched hundreds of fighters to help President Assad’s forces.

Aleppo, which suffered widespread destruction within the Syrian civil struggle, was hit laborious once more within the lethal 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria final month.

Since then, quite a few nations have despatched assist shipments to the town’s airport.

Israeli air strikes on February 19 focused residential areas within the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing not less than 5 folks and wounding 15 others, in response to Syrian state information.

On January 2, the Syrian navy mentioned the Israeli military fired missiles in the direction of the capital’s worldwide airport, placing it out of service and killing two troopers.

That assault got here amid Israeli fears that Damascus airport can be used to move Iranian weapons into the nation.

(AP)