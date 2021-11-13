Syria’s Cham Wings Airlines Halts Minsk Flights Over Belarus Border Crisis

Syrian private airline Cham Wings Airlines halted flights to Minsk on Saturday as hundreds of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, remained trapped on the Belarusian-Polish border.

“Due to the difficult situation on the border between Belarus and Poland and because most of the travelers on our flights to Minsk are Syrian citizens … we have decided to stop our flights to Minsk” as of Saturday, the airline said in a statement. .

Cham Wings said he made the decision “because we cannot differentiate between travelers and migrants.”

The announcement came hours after Polish police said the body of a young Syrian had been found in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border.

“The cause of death could not be determined at the scene,” police said, adding that a group of about 100 migrants had tried to cross the border overnight in the same area.

This is the correct decision.

There is a humanitarian imperative to prevent people from falling victim to #Bielorrusia instrumentalized smuggling.

This follows the wise decision of the Turkish civil aviation authority and the assurances I received from our partners in the UAE and Lebanon. https://t.co/QVLlbR7qvq

– Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) November 13, 2021

Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and including Kurds and Syrians, have crossed or attempted to cross the EU and NATO border since the summer.

The crisis escalated this week when larger groups of hundreds of migrants began arriving at the border and trying to pass.

Poland refuses to allow them to cross, and the West accuses Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country to send them to the border in revenge for the sanctions.

Repatriation

On Friday, Iraq said it was drawing up lists of its citizens blocked at the border who want to be voluntarily repatriated.

Iraqi Airways indefinitely suspended its service between Baghdad and Minsk in August, airline spokesman Hussein Jalil said.

In recent weeks, would-be migrants have been forced to fly through third countries, usually Turkey, to reach Belarus.

But on Friday, Turkey banned citizens of Syria, Iraq and Yemen from flying from its airports to Belarus due to the refugee crisis.

Cham Wings is the only Syrian airline flying to the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Syria’s national airline operates limited flights due to international sanctions imposed on the Damascus government after the start of the civil war in 2011.

Some people from Iraq have traveled to Lebanon in recent weeks to try to catch flights from Beirut to Minsk, airport officials in the Lebanese capital said.

“About a month ago, we started preventing Iraqis from Iraq” who wanted to fly to Minsk, an official told AFP.

“They have electronic visas, but we know they are illegal immigrants,” the official added on condition of anonymity.

(AFP)