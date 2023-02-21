Taiwan vows to deepen ties with the USA amid tensions with China

President Tsai Ing-wen mentioned on Tuesday after a gathering with visiting US lawmakers that Taiwan will strengthen navy exchanges with the USA to curb “authoritarian expansionism”.

The five-day go to by the US Congress comes after a prime US protection official reportedly made a uncommon and top-secret cease over the self-ruled island as tensions flared between Washington and Beijing over alleged Chinese language spy balloons.

“Taiwan and the USA proceed to strengthen navy exchanges,” Tsai mentioned after a gathering with the US delegation at her workplace in Taipei.

“Going ahead, Taiwan will cooperate extra actively with the USA and different democratic companions to handle world challenges equivalent to authoritarian growth and local weather change.”

Tsai didn’t present additional particulars about what the longer term exchanges would possibly contain.

Washington diplomatically acknowledges Beijing over Taipei, however it’s the self-ruled island’s most vital worldwide benefactor and helps Taiwan’s proper to determine its personal future.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and has vowed to take it sooner or later, opposes any formal trade with democracy, and has responded angrily to a collection of journeys to the island by US politicians lately.

(AFP)