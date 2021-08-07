Taliban capture second Afghan provincial capital, deputy governor says

The Taliban seized the city of Sheberghan in Jawzjan on Saturday, the deputy governor said, Afghanistan’s second provincial capital to fall to insurgent hands in less than 24 hours.

“The (government) forces and officials have withdrawn to the airport,” Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.

The city is home to the infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who returned to Afghanistan only this week from medical treatment in Turkey.

The Taliban have taken over large swaths of rural Afghanistan since they launched a series of offensives in May to coincide with the beginning of the final withdrawal of foreign troops.

On Friday, the city of Zaranj in Nimroz fell “without a fight” by the Taliban, the deputy governor said, becoming the first provincial capital to be captured by the insurgents.

There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but an aide to Dostum confirmed that the city had been taken.

(AFP)