Taliban orders Afghan TV presenters to cowl their faces on air

Feminine anchors on Afghanistan’s main information channels appeared on air on Sunday with their faces lined, a day after defying a Taliban order to cover their look on tv.

Since taking energy final yr, the Taliban has imposed a slew of restrictions on civil society, lots of them targeted on curbing the rights of girls and women to adjust to the group’s hard-line Islam.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s supreme chief, Hebatullah Akhundzada, instructed ladies to cowl up fully in public, together with their faces, ideally with the standard burqa.

The Ministry of Promotion of Advantage and Prevention of Vice has ordered the fearsome TV presenters to observe swimsuit beginning Saturday.

However the presenters defied the order and went reside with their faces seen, solely to associate with steering on Sunday.

Carrying a full veil and a niqab that left solely their eyes in view, the feminine anchors and reporters broadcast morning newscasts throughout main channels resembling TOLOnews, Ariana Tv, Shamshad TV and 1TV.

“We resisted and have been in opposition to sporting the masks,” Sonia Niazi, a presenter at TOLOnews, informed AFP.

She added, “However TOLOnews was pressed and informed that any presenter who appeared on display with out protecting her face ought to get one other job or just be eliminated.”

“TOLOnews was pressured and we needed to put on it.”

Beforehand, ladies have been solely required to put on a headband.

Khbulwak Sabai, director of TOLOnews, mentioned the channel “needed to” get its workers to observe the order.

“We have been informed that you’re obligated to do that. It’s essential to do it. There isn’t a different method,” Sabai informed AFP.

“I used to be referred to as on the telephone yesterday and informed in stern phrases to take action. So we do it not by selection however by drive.”

“Not in opposition to feminine broadcasters,” an AFP reporter reported that TOLOnews journalists and workers members wore face masks on Sunday on the channel’s workplaces in Kabul in solidarity with the feminine anchors.

The opposite channel staff continued to work with their faces proven.

Ministry spokesman Muhammad Akef Sadiq Muhajir mentioned authorities recognize the costume code limiting media channels.

“We’re proud of the media channels as a result of they’ve carried out this accountability nicely,” he informed AFP.

Mohajer additionally mentioned that the authorities weren’t in opposition to the broadcasters working within the channels.

“We’ve no intention of eradicating them from the general public area, marginalizing them, or stripping them of their proper to work,” he mentioned.

The Akhundzada decree orders the authorities to dismiss feminine civil servants if they don’t adhere to the costume code.

Males working within the authorities are additionally vulnerable to being suspended if their wives or daughters don’t comply.

The authorities additionally mentioned that media administrators and fogeys of challengers would face penalties if dictates weren’t adhered to.

In the course of the twenty years of US-led army intervention in Afghanistan, ladies and women have made marginal features within the patriarchal deep state.

Quickly after regaining management, the Taliban promised a softer model of the tough Islamist rule that marked their first time period in energy from 1996 to 2001.

However for the reason that takeover, ladies have been banned from touring alone and teenage women have been banned from attending secondary faculties.

Within the 20 years for the reason that Taliban was ousted in 2001, many ladies within the conservative countryside continued to put on the burqa.

However most Afghan ladies, together with TV presenters, selected the Islamic headband.

Tv channels have already stopped displaying cleaning soap operas and cleaning soap operas depicting ladies by order of the Taliban authorities.

(AFP)