Taliban Say Afghan Women Will Be Allowed To Work And Study ‘In Accordance With Islamic Law’

The Taliban vowed Tuesday to respect women’s rights, forgive those who resisted and ensure a safe Afghanistan as part of a publicity blitz aimed at convincing world powers and a fearful population that they have changed.

After a lightning offensive in Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have tried to present themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical and thousands ran. to the airport on Monday, desperate to flee the country.

Older generations remember the ultra-conservative Islamic views of the Taliban, which included severe restrictions on women, as well as public stoning and amputations before they were toppled by the US-led invasion following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

As others have done in recent days, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressed these concerns head-on in his first press conference on Tuesday.

Mujahid, who had been a dark figure for years, promised that the Taliban would respect women’s rights, but within the norms of Islamic law, although he gave few details. He said the group wanted private media “to remain independent” but stressed that journalists “should not work against national values.”

And he promised that the insurgents would secure Afghanistan, but would not seek revenge against those who worked with the previous government or with foreign governments or forces.

“We assure them that no one will come to their doors to ask why they helped,” he said.

Earlier, Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, made similar promises, saying the Taliban would extend an “amnesty” without giving details and encouraging women to join the government.

Quiet in Kabul

The capital, Kabul, was silent for another day as the Taliban patrolled its streets and many residents stayed home, fearful after the insurgents’ takeover led to the emptying of prisons and looting of armories. Many women have expressed fear that the two-decade Western experiment to expand their rights and remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgence of the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Germany stopped development aid to Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s takeover. Such aid is a crucial source of funding for the country, and the Taliban’s efforts to project a softer version of themselves may be aimed at ensuring that the money keeps flowing.

While the Taliban have vowed not to hunt down their enemies, there are reports that the fighters have lists of people who cooperated with the government and are looking for them. An announcer in Afghanistan said she was hiding in a relative’s home, too scared to go home, let alone return to work after reports that insurgents are also looking for journalists. She said that she and other women did not believe that the Taliban had changed their ways. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety.

Samangani addressed the concerns of women, saying that the Taliban were willing to “provide women with an environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (governmental) structures in accordance with Islamic law and in accordance with our values. cultural “.

That would be a marked departure from the last time the Taliban were in power, when women were largely confined to their homes.

In another sign of the Taliban’s efforts to portray a new image, a television host for the private broadcaster Tolo interviewed a Taliban official on camera Tuesday in a studio, an interaction that once would have been unthinkable. Meanwhile, hijab-clad women briefly demonstrated in Kabul, holding signs demanding that the Taliban not “remove women” from public life.

Rupert Colville, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, highlighted both the Taliban’s votes and the fears of everyday Afghans.

“Such promises must be kept and, for the moment, again understandably, given past history, these statements have been met with some skepticism,” he said in a statement. “There have been many hard-won human rights advances in the last two decades. The rights of all Afghans must be defended ”.

( Jowharwith AP)